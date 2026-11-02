Europe Electric Fireplace Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Decarbonization And Smart-Home Adoption Propel Market Toward USD 908 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target chimney-less urban retrofits with smart wall-mounted units; boost ROI through premium features, DIY installation, off-peak automation and retailer bundles.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Electric Fireplace - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Electric Fireplace Market to Reach USD 908.14 Million by 2031

The Europe electric fireplace market was valued at USD 680 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 713.59 million in 2026 to USD 908.14 million by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by home heating electrification, demand from chimney-less properties, urban renovation activity, and advances in smart-home and LED flame technology.

Decarbonization and Home Heating Electrification Support Market Growth

European decarbonization policies are accelerating the transition from combustion-based heating to electric alternatives. European Union climate initiatives, including Fit for 55, require member states to reduce carbon emissions by 55% before 2030. National restrictions on new gas boiler installations are also encouraging builders, property owners, and consumers to consider electric space-heating products.

Electric fireplaces are zero-direct-emission appliances that can help buildings meet carbon reduction targets without requiring flues or exhaust systems. Manufacturers are improving heating elements to increase radiant output per kilowatt and control operating costs. Energy-labelling requirements under ESPR, effective since 2024, also favor products equipped with thermostats, timers, and intelligent controls. These developments are encouraging brands to include smart features across mid-to-premium electric fireplace ranges.

Chimney-less Buildings Drive Retrofit Demand

Retrofit activity remains a major driver of the Europe electric fireplace market. Approximately 60% of EU apartment buildings constructed after World War II were built without chimneys, limiting the suitability of traditional fireplaces. In densely populated cities such as Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, heritage preservation rules can also restrict the construction of new flues.

Electric inserts and wall-mounted fireplaces provide practical alternatives for apartments, multi-family buildings, hotels, and heritage properties. Many units connect to standard 230-volt outlets, reducing installation time and avoiding gas-line extensions. Ultrathin wall-mounted products are particularly suitable for compact interiors, while quick-install mounting kits are expanding the do-it-yourself customer base. Insurance incentives for non-combustion appliances can provide an additional financial benefit for occupants and property owners.

Higher Electricity Prices Remain a Market Restraint

Rising electricity tariffs may limit the use of electric fireplaces as primary heating systems. Average residential electricity prices across the EU reached USD 30.92 (EUR 28.9) per 100 kWh during the first half of 2024, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. German households routinely paid more than USD 34.24 (EUR 32) per 100 kWh, strengthening the position of electric fireplaces as decorative or supplementary heating products.

Manufacturers are addressing cost concerns through eco-mode settings, integrated thermostats, timers, and smart-meter connectivity. These features can reduce energy consumption by lowering output after a room reaches the selected temperature or by scheduling operation during off-peak tariff periods. However, uneven smart-meter adoption and continued wholesale power price volatility may constrain short-term demand.

Wall-Mounted Electric Fireplaces Lead Product Demand

Wall-mounted configurations accounted for 31.78% of the Europe electric fireplace market in 2025. Their popularity reflects growing demand for space-saving products that complement apartments, hotels, and modern commercial interiors. Slim mounting brackets, straightforward electrical connections, and minimalist designs have helped wall-mounted models gain traction across urban European markets.

Second-generation products feature variable-width air outlets for more even heat distribution, along with flame-only operating modes that provide ambiance without generating heat. Suppliers are also improving visual realism by layering LED panels behind reflective glass. Available products range from approximately USD 321 (EUR 300) for entry-level plastic-trim units to more than USD 2,140 (EUR 2,000) for widescreen metal-framed systems with touch-panel controls.

Table-Top models are projected to record a 12.03% CAGR, supported by demand from short-term rental properties and consumers seeking portable options. Stove-style fireplaces continue to appeal to buyers in rural France and Scandinavia, while insert and freestanding formats serve heritage properties and homes with unused hearth cavities.

Further growth opportunities are expected from smart-home integration, increasingly realistic LED flame effects, the Build-to-Rent sector, and expanding micro-apartment development. Although heat-pump systems and infrared panels create competitive pressure, electric fireplaces retain a strong position as flexible products that combine supplementary heating, visual appeal, and simplified installation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Decarbonisation push & electrification of home-heating

4.2.2 Retrofit demand from chimney-less dwellings

4.2.3 Smart-home & LED-flame realism innovations

4.2.4 Build-to-Rent & micro-apartment boom

4.2.5 Fire-safety driven insurance incentives

4.2.6 3-D-printed customised fascia options

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising electricity tariffs inflate running costs

4.3.2 Competition from heat-pump & infrared panels

4.3.3 Grid-constrained historic city centres

4.3.4 Post-pandemic dip in hospitality refurb capex

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Stove

5.1.2 Insert

5.1.3 Table-Top

5.1.4 Wall-Mounted

5.1.5 Freestanding

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Small (Up To 35")

5.2.2 Medium (36-42")

5.2.3 Large (43-48")

5.2.4 Extra Large (49" & Above)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2 Germany

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

5.4.7 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

5.4.8 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Glen Dimplex Group

6.4.2 Be Modern Group

6.4.3 Evonic Fires (CK Fires Ltd.)

6.4.4 Planika Sp. z o.o.

6.4.5 Flamerite Fires Ltd.

6.4.6 Burley Appliances Ltd.

6.4.7 Charlton & Jenrick Ltd.

6.4.8 Stovax Heating Group

6.4.9 Faber Fire

6.4.10 BFM Europe Ltd.

6.4.11 AGA Rangemaster Group

6.4.12 Dovre NV

6.4.13 Heta A/S

6.4.14 Aduro A/S

6.4.15 Hergom S.A.

6.4.16 Nordpeis (Jotul Group)

6.4.17 Wanders Fires & Stoves

6.4.18 Twin-Star International

6.4.19 The Bio Flame

6.4.20 Nibe Industrier AB (Contura)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Demand for low-carbon, grid-interactive heaters in smart-energy-tariff schemes

7.2 Upselling of immersive multi-sensory electric fireplaces to luxury hospitality refurb projects

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