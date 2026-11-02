Rust-Oleum Names Mauve Classic Its 2027 Wall Paint Color Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A modern take on a familiar shade brings sophisticated warmth and comfort to the home

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rust-Oleum today unveiled a new color, Mauve Classic (RO1130), as its Wall Paint Color of the Year for 2027. The warm, welcoming shade arrives as colder weather turns attention indoors and homeowners look to create spaces that feel cozy and inviting.

“Mauve Classic is a modern take on mauve, with a sophisticated, smoky quality that feels both fresh and familiar,” said Kendra Cardin, senior product manager for architectural coatings at Rust-Oleum.“We're seeing color move in a warmer, more grounded direction, and this shade captures that beautifully. Its subtle gray influence gives mauve a more contemporary feel, offering consumers a fresh way to bring personality and new life to rooms that still have plenty left to give.”

For 2027, Mauve Classic leads a broader mix of trending colors designed to help homeowners customize comfort their way. From creamy neutrals like At the Altar (RO5150) and Milky Mix (RO5490), to calming hues like Thin Ice (RO2170) and Soothing Sage (RO1720), and richer shades like Keep Swimming (RO2450) and Japanese Maple (RO1065), the palette offers different ways to bring color to life throughout the home. End users can pair Mauve Classic with complementary colors or take a different direction from room to room, creating a home that feels connected but distinctly personal.

Mauve Classic is part of Rust-Oleum's recently introduced paint collection of more than 500 thoughtfully selected colors. The curated palette is designed to make choosing a color simpler while giving homeowners and professional painters plenty of options to create spaces that reflect personal style.

The Rust-Oleum paint line includes interior and exterior options across multiple performance levels and is available now at Blain's Farm & Fleet locations throughout the retailer's footprint at .

To explore the color collection, compare products, and virtually preview colors using the Paint Color Visualizer, visit .

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings, wood care and abrasives. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter's Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, The Pink Stuff®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Ready Seal®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Mean Green®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Concrobium®, Gator® Finishing Products and RUST-O®, a spray paint designed in collaboration with artists for precision, coverage and creative expression. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Vivika Panagiotakakos

224-471-6057

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at