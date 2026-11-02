Proforma CEO Vera Muzzillo Earns Placement on 2026 ASI Power 50 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 marks over two decades of recognition among the industry's most influential leaders.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proforma, the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in the print and promotional products industry, is proud to announce that Proforma CEO Vera Muzzillo has been named a top leader in the print and promotional products industry, earning the number six spot on the 2026 ASI Power 50 List. This year's placement marks Vera's 21st consecutive year in the top 10-a testament to her longstanding influence on the Proforma Network and the print and promotional products industry as a whole.

“We are proud to see Vera continue to be recognized as one of the leading voices shaping our industry,” said Doug Kordel, President and Chief Legal Officer of Proforma.“Year after year, her leadership continues to advance the Proforma Network and set a new standard of excellence in print and promo.”

The Power 50 list was announced at the 2026 ASI Power Summit in San Diego, California, which featured educational sessions, panels, and networking opportunities for the industry's top suppliers and distributorships. Vera served as a panel speaker alongside fellow industry leaders, sharing insights on today's promotional products landscape, emerging trends, and opportunities shaping the future.

“Since I joined Proforma in 2008, I've watched Vera lead this Network into what it is today,” said John Keith, Distributor Owner of Proforma SYNQ and former OAC President.“Vera has always been one of the most influential leaders in our industry, and through every stage of Proforma's growth, her commitment to Distributor Owners' success has never wavered. Her ability to balance innovation, long-term strategy, and genuine care for people is what sets her apart.”

Vera's recognition on the 2026 Power 50 List comes amid a period of rapid expansion for Proforma, including its acquisition of Safeguard and continued enhancements of its proprietary technology platforms. As the company evolves, Vera continues to drive sustainable growth across all key business areas.

“Vera's influence and unwavering dedication to our Distributor Owners, Supplier Partners, and Support Center Team Members have played a critical role in fueling Proforma's success,” said Tim Nale, Chief Brand Officer at Proforma.“There is no one more deserving of this honor.”

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About Proforma

With nearly 50 years of experience, Proforma is the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in printing, promotional products, packaging, and eCommerce solutions. Proforma's investment of more than $50 million in technology reinforces its presence as an industry leader and supports its mission to empower Distributor Owner success. In 2026, Safeguard joined the Proforma Family, bringing over 70 years of expertise as a trusted provider of print and promotional products solutions. To date, over 150 Proforma Distributor Owners have earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, with many accomplishing recurring recognitions. More than 300 Distributor Owners have achieved membership in Proforma's Million and Multi-Million-Dollar Club, earning annual sales ranging from $1 million to nearly $50 million.

To learn more about Proforma, visit Proforma.com.

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Proforma CEO Vera Muzzillo Earns Placement on 2026 ASI Power 50 List

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