Da Vinci Unified Named A Notable Vendor In The 2026 Gartner® Market Contexts: Magic Quadranttm For WMS For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2026 report examines Da Vinci's cloud-native platform, 3PL billing capabilities and operational configurability.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Da Vinci, a cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) purpose-built for complex 3PLs, today announced it has been named a Notable Vendor in the Midmarket Context of the 2026 Gartner® Market Contexts: Magic QuadrantTM for Warehouse Management Systems. This is the fourth consecutive year Da Vinci has been recognized in Gartner's midmarket WMS research.

Gartner's Market Contexts research examines WMS providers serving specific geographic markets and customer segments, including midsize enterprises. We believe Da Vinci was recognized as a midmarket-focused vendor offering a multitenant, cloud-native WMS on AWS, supported by integrated yard and labor management capabilities.

"Most 3PLs looking at a new WMS already have one, and they know exactly what isn't working," said Dan Cavanaugh, CEO of Da Vinci. "They've spent years adapting their operations around the limitations of their software. When they evaluate a replacement, they want to know how much control they'll have over their workflows, how easily they can bring on new customers, and whether the system can support the business they're building. We're pleased to be included in Gartner's midmarket research for a fourth consecutive year because these are the challenges we've focused on solving."

Da Vinci's multitenant, cloud-native WMS supports a range of 3PL operations, including B2B fulfillment, direct-to-consumer distribution, retail replenishment, transload and temperature-controlled warehousing. Delivered through a SaaS model, the platform includes yard and labor management, as well as analytics and insights.

For 3PLs managing customers with different rate sheets, Da Vinci supports 57 pricing charge types and highly configurable rules on billing automation. Da Vinci offers client profitability insights driven by real direct & indirect labor usage data by customer. The platform also provides guided workflows for setting up warehouses and onboarding new clients, along with integrations with systems including Amazon, NetSuite, Sage and Shopify. Recent enhancements have expanded cross-docking, transload and yard management capabilities and introduced an Android-based RF application to support warehouse operations.

The full 2026 Midmarket Context of the Gartner® Market Contexts: Magic QuadrantTM for Warehouse Management Systems can be found here. To learn more about Da Vinci's analyst recognition and what 3PLs should test before switching WMS platforms, visit dvunified.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Contexts: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Federica Stufano, Ed Smith, Abdil Tunca, 26 October 2026

Recognized in the Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems in previous years.

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About Da Vinci

Da Vinci is a leading cloud-native Warehouse Management System built for complex 3PLs. Founded in 1993, Da Vinci delivers enterprise-grade functionality without enterprise complexity, cost, or rigidity. The platform's highly configurable architecture supports diverse fulfillment models including B2B, DTC, retail replenishment, transload, and temperature-controlled operations, all within a single unified system. The Da Vinci suite includes Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Yard Management, 3PL Billing Automation, and AI-Powered Analytics and Insights. Learn more at dvunified.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage, on behalf of Da Vinci

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