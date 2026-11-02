Alliance Memory Expands 4Gb LPDDR4, 8Gb LPDDR4X, And 16Gb LPDDR4X Sdrams Operating At Fast Clock Speeds Up To 2.133Ghz, With Data Rates Up To 4.266Gbps

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its offering of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with new 4Gb LPDDR4 and 8Gb and 16Gb LPDDR4X devices that combine low power ratings with fast clock speeds and high data rates in 200-ball VFBGA and FBGA packages.

With low-voltage operation down to 0.6V, the SDRAMs released today deliver higher power efficiency for increased battery life in portable electronics for the consumer, commercial, and industrial markets. Typical end products include smartphones/tablets, smart speakers, and wearables; security/surveillance systems; and networking, computing, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies.

Providing increased efficiency for advanced audio and ultra-high-resolution video in embedded applications, the 8Gb AS4C512M16MD4VA-046BIN and 16Gb AS4C1G16MD4VA-046BIN and AS4C512M32MD4VA-046BIN deliver clock frequencies of 2.133GHz and data rates of 4.2Gbps, while the 4Gb MT53B128M32D1DT-053ITA offers a clock frequency of 1.866GHz and data rate of 3.7Gbps. All of these LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs operate over industrial temperature ranges of -40°C to +95°C and -40°C to +85°C, respectively.

The AS4C512M16MD4VA-046BIN and AS4C1G16MD4VA-046BIN offer a single 16-bit channel, while the AS4C512M32MD4VA-046BIN and MT53B128M32D1DT-053ITA are organized as two 16-bit channels. Each channel consists of eight internal banks per die. The devices provide fully synchronous operation; programmable read and write burst lengths of 16 and 32, with on-the-fly selection; and configurable drive strength. An on-chip temperature sensor controls the self-refresh rate.

Alliance Memory's LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications, eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.

Device Specification Table: