Alliance Memory Expands 4Gb LPDDR4, 8Gb LPDDR4X, And 16Gb LPDDR4X Sdrams Operating At Fast Clock Speeds Up To 2.133Ghz, With Data Rates Up To 4.266Gbps
|Part #
| MT53B128M32D1DT-
053ITA
| AS4C512M16MD4VA-
046BIN
| AS4C1G16MD4VA-
046BIN
| AS4C512M32MD4VA-
046BIN
|Type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Density
|4Gb
|8Gb
|16Gb
|16Gb
|Organization
|128M x 32
|512M x 16
|1G x 16
|512M x 32
| VDD1 / VDD2 /
VDDQ
|1.8V / 1.1V / 1.1V
|1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V
|1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V
|1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V
|Package
|200-ball VFBGA
|200-ball FBGA
|200-ball FBGA
|200-ball FBGA
|Clock frequency
|1866MHz
|2133MHz
|2133MHz
|2133MHz
|Data rate
|3733Mbps
|4266Mbps
|4266Mbps
|4266Mbps
|Temp. range
|-40°C to +95°C
|-40°C to +85°C
|-40°C to +85°C
|-40°C to +85°C
Samples and production quantities of the LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs are available now, with lead times of eight weeks. Supply longevity for the devices is three years.
About Alliance Memory Inc.
Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 512GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at .
Link to further information:
Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
...
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