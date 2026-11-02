The Man Who Invented Influencers Is Back: Maurizio Mian Launches New Micro-Drama“The Experiment”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Known as“The Godfather of Influencers,” the visionary behind the world's richest dog pioneered influencer culture 26 years ago - long before Instagram even existed







Image credit: @guntherrichdog

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long before Instagram, TikTok, or the term "influencer" became part of everyday culture, Italian business tycoon Maurizio Mian, the mastermind behind Gunther, the world's richest dog and star of Netflix's Top 10 series Gunther's Millions, was already experimenting with the formula that would define an entire generation of social media stars.

In the early 2000s, nearly a decade before Instagram's launch, Mian assembled a handpicked group of attractive, charismatic young personalities to live in luxury mansions, cultivate fame, attract media attention, and turn their lifestyles into entertainment, all while using an innovative device called the hedonometer, designed to measure their levels of pleasure and happiness.

Sound familiar?

His pioneering experiment anticipated many of the defining characteristics of today's influencer economy: beauty, charisma, popularity, wealth, lifestyle aspiration, and the pursuit of happiness.

Guided by his philosophy of happiness, inspired in part by the six dimensions of well-being developed by psychologist Carol Ryff, Mian was exploring the relationship between personal fulfillment, public image, and social influence long before those ideas became central to a multibillion-dollar industry.

Maurizio Mian didn't need social media to create influencers. He created a blueprint for them.

NOW, THE EXPERIMENT CONTINUES.







Image credit: NETFLIX

More than two decades later, House of Gunther announces THE EXPERIMENT, a provocative new micro-drama series produced and distributed under its Sugar Doggy entertainment brand.

Set inside Gunther's Hollywood Hills mansion, the series brings together a group of today's social media personalities for an unconventional experiment exploring one of humanity's oldest obsessions: Can happiness be measured, engineered, and ultimately increased?

Under the watchful eye of Gunther VII, the world's richest dog, the influencers enter a mysterious world where luxury meets science, pleasure becomes a variable, and happiness is the ultimate objective.

Through unexpected challenges, psychological twists, celebrity appearances, and an unpredictable series of twists and turns, the participants are given tools and opportunities designed to explore their personal limits, unlock new sources of pleasure, and potentially redefine what makes them truly happy.

But behind the glamour and seemingly limitless possibilities, a bigger question emerges:

If you already have fame, beauty, money, and millions of followers... Why aren't you happier?







Image credit: @guntherrichdog

A STAR-STUDDED SOCIAL MEDIA CAST

The series brings together a diverse roster of established digital personalities, including:



Gunther VII - @guntherrichdog - 500K followers

Star Abelar - @starabelar - 15 million followers

Nathan the Cat Lady - 3.5 million followers

Ashton Hero - @ashtonheroo - 1 million followers

Randy Jay Burrell - @randyjayburrell

Ali Hamilton - @aliraehamilton

Valerie Jacobo - @valerie_jacobo Kerry Bazarova - @kerrybazarova

Blending scripted drama, comedy, science, and the extravagance of Gunther's extraordinary universe, THE EXPERIMENT reinvents Mian's original vision for a generation obsessed with visibility, validation, and the pursuit of happiness.

Beyond Executive producing highly engaging entertainment content, Gunther's caretaker, Maurizio Mian, is deeply committed to animal welfare and philanthropy. Through his Gunther Rescue Organization, he actively supports animal shelters, rescue initiatives, and charitable causes around the world, working year-round to improve the lives of animals in need.

THE EXPERIMENT

A House of Gunther Original Series

Produced and distributed by Gunther VII

Premiere: Monday November 2, 2026

Watch: @guntherrichdog | @guntherrichdog (TikTok) | @SugarDoggyOfficial (YouTube)

Media Contact:

House of Gunther Media Team

...

(+1) 786 306 7742

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





