Visionary Investment Holding Acquires Luminova Real Estate And Holiday Homes In Dubai

Giorgio Torelli, CEO of Luminova Real Estate Dubai, reflecting leadership, strategic vision, and a commitment to excellence in luxury real estate investments and business development across the UAE.

Giorgio Torelli, CEO of Luminova Real Estate Dubai, focused on strategic real estate investments, luxury property development, and new business opportunities in Dubai's dynamic real estate market.

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Visionary Investment Holding expands into Dubai real estate through the AED 1 million acquisition of Luminova Real Estate and Luminova Holiday Homes.

- Giorgio TorelliDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visionary Investment Holding Enters Dubai Real Estate Market with Acquisition of Luminova CompaniesVisionary Investment Holding has made its first real estate investment with the acquisition of Luminova Real Estate and Luminova Holiday Homes. The transaction was completed through the special purpose vehicle Real Inv Gold and has a stated value of AED 1 million.Established more than two years ago, Luminova Real Estate and Luminova Holiday Homes have been involved in real estate operations across Europe, including Italy, Portugal, England and Spain, as well as in California, USA. The companies are now beginning to expand their activities in the United Arab Emirates, assessing real estate and development opportunities with potential for capital appreciation. They are also strengthening their network of agents to support their growth in the region.Both companies have operated in Dubai for several years and bring complementary capabilities to the holding. Luminova Real Estate provides real estate consultancy, while Luminova Holiday Homes offers holiday home services. In recent months, the two businesses have managed more than 80 properties combined, according to information provided by the companies.The acquisition comes amid continued activity in Dubai's property market. The Dubai Land Department reported that real estate transactions reached approximately AED 917 billion in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, transaction value totalled AED 252 billion, up 31% year on year. Foreign real estate investment in the quarter reached AED 148.35 billion, a 26% increase compared with the same period in 2025. These figures describe overall market activity and do not predict the performance of any individual company or investment.Dubai real estate transactions in 2025: Dubai Land Department(Source) #/Dubai real estate transactions in Q1 2026: Dubai Land Department(Source) #/Visionary's acquisition brings together a local platform spanning property consultancy and holiday home management. It forms part of the holding company's wider real estate investment programme in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Visionary plans to deploy USD 50 million in 2026 and a further USD 500 million in 2027. The company says binding investment commitments totalling USD 500 million have been signed. These commitments represent contractual obligations and should not be interpreted as capital already fully paid in.Giorgio Torelli will lead Visionary Investment Holding as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager for 2026. He will oversee the company's development and the implementation of its investment programme, including identifying real estate opportunities and building the holding company's presence in the UAE.An emerging Italian executive, Torelli has developed international relationships with investment funds and has been involved in developing real estate projects in the UAE for the past two years. He is leading a multinational team of agents as it works to develop an investment approach shaped around changing market conditions.Torelli believes that digitalisation and globalisation are accelerating the pace of change in real estate markets. In his view, investment strategies need to adapt accordingly, with close attention to project timelines, market developments and risk. He considers projects with horizons exceeding three years to require particularly careful assessment, and sees continuous market research and the use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, as important tools for evaluating opportunities and seeking attractive returns. Investment outcomes remain subject to market conditions and are not guaranteed.Luminova is developing an international, multilingual team that can communicate with buyers in their own language and understand their needs and priorities. The team aims to support clients throughout the different stages of the property journey: from the initial assessment and purchase to any subsequent development or repositioning of the property. The goal is to provide continuity of support as the property and the investor's objectives evolve.“For people investing in an international market, understanding every step is just as important as finding the right property. With Luminova, we want to support clients from the initial assessment and purchase through any subsequent development or repositioning. Our team is committed to providing clear information and ongoing assistance in the buyer's own language.”Visionary Asset Capital, a shareholder in the new holding company, has operated in England for two years. According to figures supplied by the company, it invested approximately USD 87 million in real estate projects between January and December 2025. The company reports a net annualised return of 23% for the European investors involved and says that proceeds have been distributed. These figures relate to Visionary Asset Capital's previous activities, not the performance of Visionary Investment Holding. Past performance does not guarantee future results.Alongside its real estate operations, Visionary Investment Holding says it intends to allocate 10% of profits from those operations to sports donations and sponsorships, supporting football and organisations and projects across other disciplines.About Visionary Investment HoldingVisionary Investment Holding is a recently established company based in the Dubai International Financial Centre. Its investment programme focuses on real estate opportunities across the United Arab Emirates.

Massimo Severoni

Visionary Investment Holding

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Visionary Investment Holding Acquires Luminova Real Estate and Holiday Homes in Dubai News Provided By Visionary Investment holding November 02, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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