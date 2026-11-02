For People Who Bring Hot Sauce Everywhere: Fly By Jing Drops A Limited Edition Travel-Friendly Gift Set Only At Target

The $9.99 set features three mini jars of Sichuan Chili Crisp in festive packaging, made for stocking stuffers, white elephants, and bold flavor on the go

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fly By Jing, the brand known for bold, transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, is heating up the holidays with a new Hot Sauce Gift Set, available now exclusively at almost all Target stores nationwide and on target. Priced at $9.99, the limited-edition set features three 2-ounce jars of Fly By Jing's bestselling Sichuan Chili Crisp in Original, Xtra Crunchy, and Xtra Spicy varieties, all wrapped up in festive holiday packaging for an easy, under-$10 stocking stuffer or last-minute gift for spice lovers.“Everyone has that friend with hot sauce in their purse, desk drawer, and carry-on. Our Hot Sauce Gift Set was made for them, with bold Sichuan flavor that goes wherever they do,” said Jing Gao, founder and CEO of Fly By Jing.Perfect for those who pack their own heat for dinner and refuse to risk a bland meal on the go, the mini jars ensure bold, layered flavor is always within reach. Each Sichuan-made 2-ounce jar is TSA-friendly and easy to slip into a carry-on or purse for flavor on the fly. The trio includes:. Original Sichuan Chili Crisp – The chili crisp that changed the game. Each spoonful delivers a perfectly balanced mix of crisp, spice, and umami. Filled with golden fried garlic, toasty shallots, and a satisfying tingle of heat that brings everything from rice bowls to leftover pizza to the next level.. Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp – Turn up the heat with Fly By Jing's fastest-growing sauce variety and #2 bestseller-a fiery blend that's 3x hotter than the Original Sichuan Chili Crisp. Packed with Chili Kings, the hottest Chinese chilis on the market, it's perfect for adding extra tingle and mouth-coating spice that makes your tastebuds fly.. Xtra Crunchy Sichuan Chili Crisp – Deliciously crunchy and crispy, this sauce is made for drizzling on anything that needs a little extra heat and crunch. Packed with an umami- and spice-filled symphony of textures-from crackling fava beans to roasted pumpkin seeds-and completely nut-free, it satisfies the craving for a multisensorial, crunch-maxed bite.The launch comes as chili crisp continues its rise from chef secret to universal pantry staple, with Fly By Jing leading the charge. The chili crisp category has grown 10x in the past three years, and Fly By Jing alone accounts for over a third of that growth. Half a million shoppers searched for the brand by name in the past year, underscoring the discovery-driven demand that retailers like Target are increasingly betting on.In recent years, Target has expanded its focus on emerging food and beverage brands like Fly By Jing, reshaping its grocery offering around products with rich origins, strong values, and design-forward packaging. Food and beverage is Target's No. 1 traffic driver, making the category central to how the retailer attracts shoppers and drives discovery. As part of its broader cultural reset, the retailer has become a destination for shoppers seeking something new.Fly By Jing's Hot Sauce Gift Set is proud to be a part of that shift, bringing the brand's signature Sichuan flavors to a wider audience in an approachable, under-$10 holiday format. In addition to the limited-edition Hot Sauce Gift Set, Target shoppers can find their award-winning Sweet & Spicy Noodles, Chili Crisp Noodles, and 6-ounce jars of Sichuan Chili Crisp, Sweet & Spicy, and Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp on shelves year-round.Available for a limited time this holiday season, the set is expected to go quickly. Shoppers can find it exclusively at participating Target stores and on target while supplies last.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn't do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable-a full-on flavor arsenal of award-winning noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded in 2018 by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal journey to bring the flavors of her hometown of Chengdu, Sichuan to the mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients, they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 Bon Appetit Pantry Awards, 2026 NEXTY Awards, 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, SELF Magazine's 2025 Pantry Awards, Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company's most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing's award-winning noodles, chili crisps, and sauces can be found in over 12,000 retail doors-including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.FAQWhat is the Fly By Jing Hot Sauce Gift Set?A limited-edition holiday set featuring three 2-ounce jars of Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp: Original, Xtra Spicy, and Xtra Crunchy.Where can I buy the Fly By Jing Hot Sauce Gift Set?The $9.99 gift set is available exclusively at participating Target stores and on target, while supplies last.What flavors are included?The set includes Original Sichuan Chili Crisp, Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp, and Xtra Crunchy Sichuan Chili Crisp.Is the Fly By Jing Hot Sauce Gift Set good for gifting?Yes. The under-$10 set is designed for stocking stuffers, white elephant gifts, host gifts, and hot sauce lovers.Is the Fly By Jing Hot Sauce Gift Set travel-friendly?Each jar is 2 ounces, making the set compact and easy to pack for travel. Travelers should follow current TSA guidelines for carry-on items.

Angela Pizzimenti

Isetta

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For People Who Bring Hot Sauce Everywhere: Fly By Jing Drops a Limited Edition Travel-Friendly Gift Set – Only at Target News Provided By Isetta November 02, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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