The press-on remover made Refinery29's honor roll after founder Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton served as Dean of Business at Beautycon University

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every press-on manicure ends the same way: the nails have to come off. Chillhouse built Tips Off for that moment, and Refinery29 has now named the press-on remover one of its Beautycon Culture Creators, a list of 10 products its editors were still talking about after the event.Beautycon University took over Rolling Greens DTLA in Los Angeles on September 19, 2026, with Chillhouse founder and CEO Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton on the faculty as Dean of Business. Keke Palmer and makeup artist Sir John were among the event's other instructors. Refinery29, which presented the event, called Chillhouse "an especially fitting Culture Creator" and credited the brand with helping press-ons graduate from emergency backup to a manicure in their own right.A few drops of Tips Off go between the natural nail and the Chill Tip, and the formula is designed to break down the glue so the tips come away without a soak. Safflower, meadowfoam seed and jojoba seed oils are in the mix too, because the nails underneath deserve some care after their time under wraps. Refinery29 also noted that Tips Off ranks among the brand's best sellers."Taking press-ons off is a ritual too, and it deserves the same care as putting them on", said Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, founder and CEO of Chillhouse. "We made Tips Off so our community never has to choose between a bold manicure and healthy nails underneath. And a spot on Refinery29's Culture Creators list after a day as Dean of Business? Consider that extra credit."Tips Off is available now for $12 at chillhouse and Revolve. For the full on-and-off routine, Chillhouse pairs it with Tips On nail glue in the Press On Pro bundle.About ChillhouseChillhouse is a Latina-founded nail and self-care brand from New York City, built on the idea that self-expression is the gateway to inner chill. Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton opened the first Chillhouse on Manhattan's Lower East Side in 2017. Today the brand runs its flagship nail studio and spa, Chillhouse Soho, and makes Chill Tips press-on nails, Forever Wear polish and nail care, sold online and at retailers including Target and Urban Outfitters. Chillhouse commits 1% of proceeds to mental health advocacy. Its motto is "Be Yourself.Find Your Chill." More information is available at .

Stephen Ramotowski

Chillhouse

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Chillhouse Tips Off Named One of Refinery29's Beautycon 2026 Culture Creators News Provided By The Marketing Vibe November 02, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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