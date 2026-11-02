The 25Th SALON Art + Design Fair: Antico Contempo Display In Full Swing

Figures Alexander Aboutaam 2026 Hand-cut marble, wooden frame 33 x 42 inches 1/1 Edition

The mosaic "Figures" is adorned in a home setting. Model Lily Tarrant sits in front of it as a bookcase, table, and plant flank the piece.

Alexander Aboutaam leads Antico Contempo at SALON Art + Design Fair at its monumental 25th edition. On display will be limited edition mosaic and sculptures.

- Alexander AboutaamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SALON Art + Design: Antico Contempo to Present New Mosaics and Sculptures by Alexander AboutaamNovember 4–8, 2026 | Park Avenue Armory, New York | Booth B4Antico Contempo is pleased to announce its presentation of new mosaics and sculptures by Alexander Aboutaam at SALON Art + Design, taking place November 4–8, 2026, at New York's Park Avenue Armory. For the fair's 15th edition, the gallery's presentation at Booth B4 will bring Aboutaam's contemporary works into dialogue with authentic antiquities.In last year's coverage of the fair, New York Times writer Walker Mimms featured Antico Contempo in his article“Design or Art? Both. At the 'Salon' Fair, 6 Ways to See Why.” The coverage described the gallery's works as“modern interpretations of antiquity” and included an image of Aboutaam's unique Hellenistic Silver Bull.Following its recent San Francisco presentation, Antico Contempo will exhibit a focused selection of works exploring the enduring influence of ancient art on contemporary expression. By presenting new creations alongside ancient objects, the gallery invites visitors to consider how forms, materials, and ideas persist across centuries, acquiring new meaning through the artists and audiences who encounter them.Among the highlights is Figures, a new mosaic spanning nearly four feet in width. Its abstract, human-like forms suggest an encounter without defining its meaning. Are the figures arguing, praying, or simply enjoying one another's company? Aboutaam leaves these questions open, inviting viewers to discover their own narratives within the composition.“I didn't recognize the influences behind Figures until after I had finished it,” says Aboutaam.“Returning to my book on Ancient Bactrian art and rediscovering my love for Matisse at Acquavella Galleries helped me see the connections. Only then did I realize how completely separate pieces I had admired in the past had quietly found their way into my work.”Created over more than ten weeks, Figures is composed of individually hand-cut pieces of marble and limestone and set within a stepped wooden frame. Its painstaking construction contrasts with the apparent spontaneity of its forms, bringing the traditional craft of mosaic-making into a contemporary visual language.Make sure to head to the Park Avenue Armory from November 4-8. The display on hand will be phenomenal, and Antico Contempo will bring a unique flair and style to the fair. For inquiries regarding available works, private viewings, or press materials related to SALON Art + Design Fair, please contact Antico Contempo at... or visit anticocontempo.

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The 25th SALON Art + Design Fair: Antico Contempo Display in Full Swing News Provided By Antico Contempo November 02, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, World & Regional



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