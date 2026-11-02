Home Ministry Expands FRRO Framework For Better Management Of Foreign Nationals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry highlighted on Monday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the institutional framework for management of foreign nationals has been strengthened through expansion of Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs), to establish an office in all state capitals by 2027.

In a statement issued by the Ministry, senior officials said that there has been a substantial increase in the number of foreigners visiting India for tourism, medical and education purposes, and there is a need to appoint FRROs in all states.

This will ensure service accessibility, enhance regulatory compliance and promote India as an attractive destination. Identifying this need, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the establishment of FRROs in all state capitals by 2027, the statement said.

Pursuant to the above directions of the Union Home Minister, five new FRROs have been set up in the capitals of five states since 2025, said the statement.

Three FRRO offices at Jaipur, Chandigarh and Guwahati were established in 2025. Earlier, these were under the jurisdiction of the FRRO offices located at Delhi, Amritsar and Kolkata, respectively, it said.

This year two new FRRO offices have been established in the state capitals, namely, Aizawl (Mizoram) and Amravati (Andhra Pradesh). Earlier, Aizawl was under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Kolkata, whereas Amravati was under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Hyderabad, it said.

Recently, three new FRRO offices, namely Kohima (Nagaland), Agartala (Tripura) and Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) were notified. Earlier, Kohima and Agartala were under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Kolkata, whereas Bhubaneshwar was under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Hyderabad, said the statement.

The total number of FRRO offices in the country has now gone up to twenty (20), located at Ahmedabad, Amravati, Amritsar, Aizawl, Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chennai, Cochin, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kohima, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai and Trivandrum, it said.

The expansion of Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) has a dual focus on facilitating foreigners' legitimate travel and stay in India and ensuring effective implementation of immigration laws and security requirements, it said.