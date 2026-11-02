CM Satheesan Promises Special Law To Protect Women From Cyber Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) Kerala will bring in a special law to protect women from cyber attacks and online humiliation as part of a new women's policy that promises greater safety, economic freedom, and equal participation in decision-making.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan announced the proposed legislation while inaugurating a two-day national summit on the new women's policy here on Monday.

He said the government would implement the policy without compromise.

It would ensure protection for women from violence, harassment, and humiliation at home, workplaces, and public places.

The policy is being prepared through consultations with women and people from different walks of life, he said, adding that the government wants it to become a model for other states.

The Chief Minister said the government would launch major programmes this year to make women financially independent.

It would identify products and services that could be developed in each region and help women take them to the market.

The government would provide marketing support and bring in knowledge partners to guide such ventures.

Financial difficulties would not be allowed to delay the proposed programmes, Satheesan said.

He also stressed the need for strict action against those who use social media to target and humiliate women.

Ordinary women should not be left helpless in the face of online abuse, he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna said the new policy would go beyond the existing measures for women's welfare.

It would seek to give women a greater role in policy-making, budget decisions and governance.

Women's participation should not be limited to local body institutions.

Their views and influence must also be reflected in decisions that affect society, she said.

The policy would support women entrepreneurs through financial and technical assistance.

It would also ensure better opportunities for women in the green economy and emerging employment sectors.

The minister said gender equality and awareness of rights would be made part of education.

The policy would also give special attention to adolescent health, menstrual health, mental health, and postpartum depression.

Creating safe public spaces and workplaces would be another priority.

Women must be able to move freely and work with dignity without fear, she said.

The government would seek the views of young girls, men, and all sections of society before finalising the policy.

The minister said the aim was to prepare a policy through democratic consultation rather than impose decisions from above.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Communities K.A. Thulasi said Kerala's progress over the past seven decades had been shaped by collective discussions and democratic decisions, and the same approach would be followed in framing the women's policy.

Views would be gathered from homemakers, working women, entrepreneurs and elected representatives, among others, she said.

The summit, titled New Era Women's Policy Her Summit 2026, is being organised by the Women and Child Development Department as part of the 'With My Daughter' initiative.