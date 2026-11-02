'No Merger': Sunil Tatkare Reaffirms Collective Leadership Under Sunetra Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP and Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare on Monday clarified that the issue of party merger is completely closed, emphasising that the party's primary focus is on strengthening its organisation and working collectively under the leadership of party president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Addressing the media following the party's core committee meeting held at DCM Sunetra Pawar's official residence, Devgiri, Tatkare said that the discussions centred around how the party can function collectively with a unified approach under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar.

"The issue of merger of two NCP factions ended long ago. This stance was previously maintained by Sharad Pawar's faction as well, and our position on the matter has been made clear," he said.

Tatkare clarified that there is no reason for any drama regarding internal dissatisfaction or grievances. Appointments and other organisational matters were discussed extensively in a cordial atmosphere.

Notably, rumours regarding discontent over recent appointments were not even a topic of discussion during this meeting.

"The meeting featured extensive deliberations on party organisation, its functioning, and various upcoming programs. As long-standing grassroots workers who have served the organisation for a long time, collective leadership has always been our core principle," he noted.

He further said that discussions also focused on the challenges facing the organisation and how the party can contribute effectively to addressing the drought-like situation prevailing across the state.

He added that the party is fully committed to strengthening its organisational framework and working dynamically moving forward.

Today's core committee meeting took place after NCP veteran leaders met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday night and reportedly cited unilateral functioning and decision-making by party chief Sunetra Pawar and his son and the Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar.

The delegation, comprising all top leaders of the party, except the Pawars, was reportedly advised by Shah to 'pull up their socks' as the collapse of the NCP organisation was hurting Mahayuti in Maharashtra.

The NCP leaders had sought Shah's appointment to discuss the organisational matters as well as allotment of cabinet portfolios in Maharashtra, due to the NCP.

The delegation included RS MP Praful Patel, NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare, minister Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, former ministers Dilip Walse-Patil and Dhananjay Munde.

Bhujbal's nephew and former LS MP Sameer was also part of the delegation. Both Patel and Tatkare, in the past, have openly called for introspection within the NCP following its defeat in the recently held legislative council elections.

Bhujbal is miffed over the decision to appoint MLC Zeeshan Siddique as Mumbai NCP chief without even informing him. Both Walse-Patil and Munde are out of the state cabinet despite vacancies in the state cabinet.

The Finance portfolio, which was originally with the NCP, was taken up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the death of Ajit Pawar. Despite repeated demands, the BJP has not handed over the portfolio to the NCP.

Mushrif was asked to step aside from Pune graduates' constituency polls after the NCP let go of its claim and gave the seat to the BJP. Mushrif's trusted aide Bhaiyya Mane was to contest the election originally.

Sources within the NCP said that lack of collective leadership within the NCP was one of the key issues discussed with Shah.

“While the issue of lack of collective leadership within the party was discussed, it was told to them that the NCP leaders need to ensure smooth functioning of the party,” said an NCP leader privy to the discussions.

“These leaders were told that the problems within the NCP organisation are not harming them only. But being in Mahayuti, it is affecting the ruling alliance as a whole. If these issues are not resolved, then the alliance will face problems,” the source said.

Another party leader confirmed that Shah maintained that the BJP was closely observing the developments in Maharashtra. The NCP officially downplayed the visit.

"It is highly unfortunate that unnecessary political colour is being given to today's meeting in Delhi between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party, attempting to fabricate a narrative of internal party differences," said Umesh Patil, National Spokesperson, NCP.

Patil said that the meeting of senior NCP leaders took place after Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, in her last meeting with Shah, said that a delegation of senior leaders from the party would be meeting him and had requested time to be made available.

He said that it appears that certain unseen forces are planting such reports to create an artificial narrative that there are internal differences within the Nationalist Congress Party and a lack of coordination in the leadership.