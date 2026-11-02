Satellites To Help Track Fish As Oceans Change

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 2 (IANS) Satellites could help scientists track where fish are moving as oceans change, offering valuable information to fishing communities and helping protect marine resources.

This will be among the key subjects at an international symposium beginning here on Wednesday.

Scientists from over 30 countries will discuss how satellite technology and climate research can help understand changes in the oceans and their impact on fisheries.

The three-day TREVOR-SAFARI symposium at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will focus on the use of modern technology to monitor marine ecosystems.

Satellite data can help track changes in sea temperature, ocean productivity and fish distribution, and this information can help identify potential fishing zones and enable fishermen to plan their trips better.

The meeting will also examine how climate change, shifting monsoon patterns, and extreme weather events affect fish populations and marine life.

Changes in ocean conditions and water quality can affect fish availability and threaten the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Scientists will discuss ways to make fisheries more sustainable and protect marine biodiversity.

They will also explore how traditional knowledge of fishing communities can be combined with modern science.

The role of women and marginalised communities in the fisheries sector will also come up for discussion.

A special session supported by the Department of Biotechnology will examine how remote sensing can help monitor the health of aquatic ecosystems.

It will follow the One Health approach, which links environmental health with human and animal health.

"The discussions primarily focus on better understanding of ocean conditions and improved environmental monitoring to ensure safer fishing, sustainable resources, seafood security and the long-term well-being of coastal livelihoods," CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George said.

More than 80 foreign delegates are expected to attend the three-day symposium, jointly organised by the Department of Chemical Oceanography of Cochin University of Science and Technology, the Trevor Platt Science Foundation, the CMFRI, and the Marine Biological Association of India.

The event will also see the launch of the Bay of Bengal Network of Ocean Researchers for Fisheries (BOB-NOR) to promote cooperation among scientists in the region.