Gujarat Govt Awards Over Rs 9.27 Crore To 18 Asian Games, Para Asian Games Athletes

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Monday announced cash awards totalling more than Rs 9.27 crore for 18 athletes who represented India at the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, with para-athletes among the biggest beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi presented the awards to medal winners and participating athletes at a felicitation ceremony in Gandhinagar, recognising their performances at international sporting events.

Among the recipients, para-athlete Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya received Rs two crore for winning a gold medal at the Para Asian Games.

Nimisha C.S. was awarded Rs one crore for her silver medal in long jump, while Tejalben Damor received a total of Rs 1.5 crore for winning silver and bronze medals.

Rakeshbhai Bhatt was awarded Rs one crore for winning two bronze medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre races.

In para table tennis, Bhavinaben Patel received Rs 75 lakh for winning two bronze medals, while Sonalben Patel was awarded Rs 50 lakh for a bronze medal. Manush Shah, who won a bronze medal in table tennis, received Rs 25 lakh.

The Indian men's cricket team players Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel were each awarded Rs 66 lakh, while women's team cricketer Radha Yadav also received Rs 66 lakh.

The government also extended financial assistance to athletes who participated in various sporting events.

Manav Thakkar received Rs 5 lakh, Harmeet Desai Rs 2.5 lakh, Aryan Nehra Rs 5 lakh, Ankita Raina Rs 2.5 lakh, Aniket Patel Rs 2.5 lakh, Mitwa Chaudhary Rs 5 lakh, Bhavikkumar Bharwad Rs 5 lakh and Vishnu Vaghela Rs 1.65 lakh.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanghavi said: "Gujarat's young athletes have made the country proud through their determination and hard work on the international stage. Their achievements will inspire future generations and strengthen India's commitment to sports. The state government is committed to providing athletes with the best training, facilities and support."

The government said the incentive amounts for athletes who could not attend the ceremony because of sporting commitments or other reasons would be transferred directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Athletes, coaches and representatives present at the programme thanked the state government for its support towards promoting sports.