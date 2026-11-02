Global RNA Microarray Market To Reach USD 2.52 Billion By 2030 At 9.3% CAGR, Driven By Precision Medicine And AI-Driven Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RNA microarray market grows from USD 1.77 Billion in 2026 to USD 2.52 Billion by 2030, driven by precision medicine, cancer research, AI-driven gene expression analysis and cloud bioinformatics.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Microarray Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RNA Microarray Market Projected to Reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2030 as Precision Medicine Adoption Accelerates

The global ribonucleic acid (RNA) microarray market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding genomic research, rising demand for gene expression profiling, and continued advances in high-throughput molecular biology. The market is projected to increase from USD 1.61 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.77 Billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the increasing use of genomic research and gene expression studies, the development of DNA- and RNA-hybridization microarray platforms, and the broader adoption of gene expression profiling in clinical diagnostics. Pharmaceutical research organizations have also increased their use of transcriptomic data to support drug discovery, disease research, and therapeutic development. At the same time, demand for high-throughput molecular biology technologies has strengthened the role of RNA microarrays across research and clinical applications.

The RNA microarray market is forecast to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by artificial intelligence-driven gene expression analysis, personalized medicine, biomarker discovery, multi-omics research, and systems biology. Automated microarray platforms and cloud-enabled genomic data analytics are also expected to improve research efficiency, data accessibility, and the interpretation of large gene expression datasets.

Key RNA microarray market trends include the integration of AI-powered platforms for large-scale data interpretation, wider adoption of cloud-based bioinformatics pipelines, and the development of high-density microarray chips for multi-transcriptome profiling. Automated scanning and hybridization systems are gaining traction as laboratories seek greater throughput, accuracy, and reproducibility. Demand is also rising for gene expression profiling solutions that support precision medicine and patient-specific therapeutic strategies.

The growing adoption of personalized medicine is a major factor driving RNA microarray market expansion. Advances in genomics and biotechnology are enabling more accurate diagnoses and targeted treatment decisions based on individual genetic profiles. RNA microarrays can analyze the expression of thousands of genes simultaneously, helping clinicians and researchers identify disease-associated molecular signatures, evaluate biological differences among patients, and support more precise therapy selection.

Momentum in personalized healthcare is reflected in the increasing number of targeted treatment approvals. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. This increase highlights the growing importance of genomic technologies and gene expression analysis in the development of specialized therapies.

The rising prevalence of cancer is also contributing to demand for RNA microarray technologies. These platforms support cancer research and clinical oncology through high-throughput gene expression profiling. They help researchers identify tumor-specific biomarkers, investigate disease mechanisms, classify molecular subtypes, and assess treatment responses at the transcriptomic level. According to the American Cancer Society, 1,958,310 new cancer cases were projected in the United States for 2023, up from 1,918,030 projected for 2022. The growing cancer burden is expected to increase the need for advanced molecular research and diagnostic tools.

Government funding for biotechnology research represents another important market driver. Public investment supports advanced genomic studies, high-throughput gene expression technologies, cancer diagnostics, and biomarker discovery. It also helps research institutions translate molecular findings into clinical applications. In May 2023, the UK-based Earlham Institute received USD 39.7 million (£31.4 million) from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation, for a five-year program focused on research, technology development, innovation, and scientific impact.

North America dominated the ribonucleic acid (RNA) microarray market in 2025, supported by established biotechnology infrastructure, substantial genomic research activity, and strong adoption of precision medicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Consumables; Instruments; Software; Accessories

2) By Technology: Hybridization Based Microarrays; Sequencing Based Microarrays; Other Technologies

3) By Application: Genomic Research; Clinical Diagnostics; Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology; Agricultural Biotechnology

4) By End User: Biotechnology Companies; Pharmaceutical Companies; Academic And Research Institutes; Diagnostic Laboratories; Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Hybridization Probes And Oligonucleotide Arrays; Microarray Slides And Chips; Labeling And Hybridization Reagents; Wash Buffers And Detection Kits; Sample Preparation Consumables

2) By Instruments: Ribonucleic Acid Microarray Scanners; Hybridization Stations; Microarray Imaging Systems; Automated Sample Processing Instruments; Microarray Spotting Systems

3) By Software: Gene Expression Analysis Software; Data Normalization And Processing Software; Bioinformatics Interpretation Software; Visualization And Reporting Software; Statistical Analysis Software

4) By Accessories: Microarray Storage Boxes; Hybridization Chambers; Pipette Tips And Consumable Tools; Calibration And Maintenance Accessories; Slide Carriers And Handling Tools

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LGC Limited

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Revvity Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Arraystar Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

CapitalBio Technology

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd.

CD Genomics

Phalanx Biotech Group

LC Sciences

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Bioneer Corporation Savyon Diagnostics

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