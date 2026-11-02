Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Unicycive Therapeutics Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 2, 2026 - UNCY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Unicycive Therapeutics resubmitted its oxylanthanum carbonate New Drug Application without ever inspecting its third-party manufacturer's facility for cGMP compliance. Pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries that held UNCY during the Class Period may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff options.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

UNCY closed at $4.69 on June 30, 2026, down $3.01 per share, or 39.1%, on unusually heavy trading volume, after having closed at a Class Period high of $8.56 on May 14, 2026. A fund holding 250,000 shares through that session absorbed roughly $752,500 in single-session mark-to-market losses. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by November 2, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that Unicycive never inspected or audited its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility for compliance with current good manufacturing practices before resubmitting the OLC application, and therefore allegedly lacked a reasonable basis for its statements about the vendor's return to FDA compliance. On June 30, 2026, the Company announced that the FDA had issued a second Complete Response Letter resting on the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies identified in the prior letter, and that the agency had not yet conducted its inspection of that facility during the resubmission review.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries administering plan assets are generally expected to identify and evaluate recoverable losses arising from alleged securities violations. As averred in the action, purchases made between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026 were made at prices the complaint charges were artificially inflated.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Serving as lead plaintiff carries no separate cost to the fund and does not change its pro rata share of any eventual class recovery.

Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest documented financial interest in the litigation.

Positions purchased during the Class Period may support claims whether or not the shares are still held.

Many investment policy statements call for documenting that portfolio-level securities losses were reviewed rather than passively waived.

A loss assessment can be prepared from existing custodial transaction data without disrupting internal reporting cycles. Funds that do not seek appointment remain absent class members and may still participate in any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and funds with the largest documented losses are often best positioned to influence how a case is managed. Here, the complaint charges that Unicycive represented its manufacturing vendor was moving back toward FDA compliance without having verified that status through its own facility inspection." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UNCY Lawsuit

Q: When did Unicycive Therapeutics allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from December 29, 2025 to June 29, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the UNCY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the UNCY lawsuit? A: The complaint names Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts generally appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before November 2, 2026 to evaluate lead plaintiff options.

Q: What if I already sold my UNCY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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