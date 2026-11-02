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Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Outsourcing And Advanced Manufacturing Propel Market To USD 214.33 Billion


Date: 2026-11-02 10:46:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OEMs can cut capital and compliance costs by outsourcing to full-service CMOs, offshoring to low-cost regions, scaling production, and accelerating time-to-market.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Product, Services, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 84.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 214.33 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.58% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by demand for complex and customized medical devices, increased outsourcing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), healthcare infrastructure investment, and the off-shoring of production to emerging economies.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with advances in minimally invasive procedures and wearable medical technologies, is increasing the need for specialized manufacturing capabilities. The transition toward personalized medicine is also accelerating the adoption of automation, precision engineering, and additive manufacturing. These technologies enable manufacturers to meet stringent product specifications while supporting greater customization, consistency, and production efficiency.

OEMs are increasingly engaging full-service contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) with capabilities spanning product design, component production, assembly, packaging, labeling, and commercialization. This approach helps reduce time-to-market, improve operational flexibility, and provide access to specialized technical expertise. Growing regulatory complexity and higher compliance costs are further strengthening demand for experienced manufacturing partners with established quality systems and production infrastructure.

Cost affordability remains a central market driver as medical device companies shift away from capital-intensive in-house production. Investments in advanced equipment, cleanrooms, regulatory compliance, and skilled labor can create substantial operating costs. Outsourcing allows OEMs to use existing CMO infrastructure, scale production according to demand, and focus internal resources on research, product development, marketing, and other core activities.

Low-cost manufacturing regions are becoming increasingly important to global medical device supply chains. Lower labor and operating expenses, expanding industrial capacity, export incentives, and favorable currency conditions can strengthen price competitiveness without compromising required quality standards. Nearly 60% of contract manufacturers have established operations in emerging regions to improve scalability, access growing healthcare markets, and support localized, high-volume production.

Regulatory improvements in developing economies, including streamlined approval processes and supportive manufacturing policies, are also reducing compliance risks and accelerating time-to-market. At the same time, aging populations, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing burden of chronic disease are creating sustained demand for medical devices across established and emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented by product, service, therapeutic area, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Class I
  • Class II
  • Class III

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Accessories Manufacturing
  • Assembly Manufacturing
  • Component Manufacturing
  • Device Manufacturing
  • Packaging and Labeling
  • Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Cardiovascular Devices
  • Orthopedic Devices
  • Ophthalmic Devices
  • Diagnostic Devices
  • Respiratory Devices
  • Surgical Instruments
  • Dental
  • Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
  • Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar

Report Benefits

  • Detailed medical device contract manufacturing market estimates and forecasts across major products, services, therapeutic areas, end users, and regions.
  • Analysis of market growth drivers, emerging trends, investment opportunities, and evolving outsourcing strategies.
  • Competitive intelligence covering the market presence, strategies, and positioning of key industry participants.
  • Regional and segment revenue forecasts designed to support market assessment and strategic planning.
  • Insights into product innovation, manufacturing developments, and potential revenue opportunities.
  • Actionable recommendations to support investment decisions, competitive strategy, and long-term business growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $84.61 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $214.33 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Service
1.2.3. Therapeutic Area
1.2.4. End Use
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information Or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis
1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach
1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Business Model Analysis
3.5. Pricing Model Analysis
3.6. Tariff Impact Analysis
3.7. Value Chain Analysis
3.7.1. Supply Trends
3.7.2. Demand Trends
3.8. Market Analysis Tools
3.8.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.8.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Product: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Product: Movement Analysis
4.3. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2021-2033
4.4. Class I
4.4.1. Class I Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Class II
4.5.1. Class II Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Class III
4.6.1. Class III Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Service: Movement Analysis
5.3. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service, 2021-2033
5.4. Accessories Manufacturing
5.4.1. Accessories Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Assembly Manufacturing
5.5.1. Assembly Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Component Manufacturing
5.6.1. Component Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Device Manufacturing
5.7.1. Device Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Packaging and Labeling
5.8.1. Packaging and Labeling Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Others
5.9.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard
6.2. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis
6.3. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2021-2033
6.4. Cardiovascular Devices
6.4.1. Cardiovascular Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Orthopedic Devices
6.5.1. Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Ophthalmic Devices
6.6.1. Ophthalmic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Diagnostic Devices
6.7.1. Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Respiratory Devices
6.8.1. Respiratory Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Surgical Instruments
6.9.1. Surgical Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Dental
6.10.1. Dental Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Others
6.11.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by End Use: Segment Dashboard
7.2. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by End Use: Movement Analysis
7.3. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2021-2033
7.4. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
7.4.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
7.5.1. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Dashboard
8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Denmark
8.4.8. Sweden
8.4.9. Norway
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. China
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. Thailand
8.5.6. South Korea
8.5.7. Australia
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. MEA
8.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. South Africa
8.7.3. Saudi Arabia
8.7.4. UAE
8.7.5. Kuwait
8.7.6. Oman
8.7.7. Qatar
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Key Participant Categorization
9.1.1. Market Leaders
9.1.2. Emerging Players
9.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. Jabil Inc.
9.3.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.3.3. Integer Holdings Corporation
9.3.4. FLEX LTD.
9.3.5. Sanmina Corporation
9.3.6. Celestica Inc.
9.3.7. Phillips-Medisize
9.3.8. Plexus Corp.
9.3.9. Nipro Corporation
9.3.10. Viant Technology LLC
9.3.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
9.3.12. Mack Molding
9.3.13. Cirtec Medical
9.3.14. Cogmedix
9.3.15. Synecco Ltd
9.3.16. TE Connectivity
9.3.17. Keller Technology Corp.
9.3.18. HDA Technology, Inc.
List of Tables [131]
List of Figures [102]
Companies Featured

  • Jabil Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Integer Holdings Corporation
  • FLEX LTD.
  • Sanmina Corporation
  • Celestica Inc.
  • Phillips-Medisize
  • Plexus Corp.
  • Nipro Corporation
  • Viant Technology LLC
  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
  • Mack Molding
  • Cirtec Medical
  • Cogmedix
  • Synecco Ltd
  • TE Connectivity
  • Keller Technology Corp.
  • HDA Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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