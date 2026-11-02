Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Outsourcing And Advanced Manufacturing Propel Market To USD 214.33 Billion

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Product, Services, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 84.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 214.33 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.58% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by demand for complex and customized medical devices, increased outsourcing by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), healthcare infrastructure investment, and the off-shoring of production to emerging economies.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with advances in minimally invasive procedures and wearable medical technologies, is increasing the need for specialized manufacturing capabilities. The transition toward personalized medicine is also accelerating the adoption of automation, precision engineering, and additive manufacturing. These technologies enable manufacturers to meet stringent product specifications while supporting greater customization, consistency, and production efficiency.

OEMs are increasingly engaging full-service contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) with capabilities spanning product design, component production, assembly, packaging, labeling, and commercialization. This approach helps reduce time-to-market, improve operational flexibility, and provide access to specialized technical expertise. Growing regulatory complexity and higher compliance costs are further strengthening demand for experienced manufacturing partners with established quality systems and production infrastructure.

Cost affordability remains a central market driver as medical device companies shift away from capital-intensive in-house production. Investments in advanced equipment, cleanrooms, regulatory compliance, and skilled labor can create substantial operating costs. Outsourcing allows OEMs to use existing CMO infrastructure, scale production according to demand, and focus internal resources on research, product development, marketing, and other core activities.

Low-cost manufacturing regions are becoming increasingly important to global medical device supply chains. Lower labor and operating expenses, expanding industrial capacity, export incentives, and favorable currency conditions can strengthen price competitiveness without compromising required quality standards. Nearly 60% of contract manufacturers have established operations in emerging regions to improve scalability, access growing healthcare markets, and support localized, high-volume production.

Regulatory improvements in developing economies, including streamlined approval processes and supportive manufacturing policies, are also reducing compliance risks and accelerating time-to-market. At the same time, aging populations, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing burden of chronic disease are creating sustained demand for medical devices across established and emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented by product, service, therapeutic area, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Class I

Class II Class III

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Accessories Manufacturing

Assembly Manufacturing

Component Manufacturing

Device Manufacturing

Packaging and Labeling Others

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Cardiovascular Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Respiratory Devices

Surgical Instruments

Dental Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar

Report Benefits



Detailed medical device contract manufacturing market estimates and forecasts across major products, services, therapeutic areas, end users, and regions.

Analysis of market growth drivers, emerging trends, investment opportunities, and evolving outsourcing strategies.

Competitive intelligence covering the market presence, strategies, and positioning of key industry participants.

Regional and segment revenue forecasts designed to support market assessment and strategic planning.

Insights into product innovation, manufacturing developments, and potential revenue opportunities. Actionable recommendations to support investment decisions, competitive strategy, and long-term business growth.

Key Attributes:

