Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Papa John's International Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 2, 2026 - PZZA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street pressed Papa John's management on its reacceleration promises as early as August 2025. The securities action alleges the answers analysts received were materially misleading, and PZZA shareholders absorbed a $5.11 per-share loss when the 2026 outlook was slashed

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

PZZA closed at $29.75 on August 5, 2026 and at $24.64 on August 6, 2026, a single-session loss of $5.11 per share, or approximately 17.18%. That reset followed the Company's report of an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of its dividend, and a cut to its 2026 North American outlook from a 3% decline at the midpoint to a 7% annual decline. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is November 2, 2026.

Analysts Asked About the Reacceleration and Were Told to Expect Improvement

On the August 7, 2025 earnings call, a BMO Capital Markets restaurant analyst asked management directly what supported confidence in a reacceleration over the balance of the year, noting the quarter had opened with North America comparable sales down approximately 1%. Management responded that investors would see "sequential improvement in our business throughout the back half" and pointed to the innovation pipeline and a barbell value strategy. The lawsuit contends those assurances omitted that the transformation was taking longer than expected and was not preventing further market share losses.

When Wall Street Questioned the Share Losses

By the February 26, 2026 call, coverage indicated open skepticism. An Oppenheimer analyst observed that the broader QSR pizza category appeared stable while Papa John's guided to a 2% to 4% North American comparable sales decline, and asked what was holding the Company back from holding or taking share. Management pointed to the 2026 innovation calendar and improved value perception. Roughly five months later, comparable sales came in at down 8.3%.

Guidance Trajectory Analysts Tracked



August 7, 2025: North America comparable sales up 1%, full-year outlook reaffirmed at flat to up 2%, with acceleration projected through the remainder of the third quarter.

November 6, 2025: North America comparable sales down 3%, with the outlook revised for a softer consumer and a more promotional marketplace.

February 26, 2026: Fourth quarter North America comparable sales down 5%, 2026 guidance set at a 2% to 4% North American decline, adjusted EBITDA guided to $200 million to $210 million.

August 6, 2026: North America comparable sales down 8.3%, dividend suspended, 2026 outlook cut to a 6-8% annual decline. Analysts noted each successive revision moved in one direction, while public messaging continued to describe the transformation as working, according to the complaint.



"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Wall Street was told to expect sequential improvement in North American sales, and the complaint alleges the reported trajectory moved the other way for four consecutive quarters." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until November 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PZZA Lawsuit

Q: What is the PZZA lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 2, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did PZZA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 17.18%, a decline of $5.11 per share, after the Company disclosed an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of its dividend, and a reduction of its 2026 outlook to a 6-8% annual North American comparable sales decline. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PZZA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Papa John's International, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the purported effectiveness of its strategic transformation and its ability to stabilize and improve growth against a cautious consumer market during the Class Period. When the 8.3% North American comparable sales decline, dividend suspension, and reduced 2026 outlook were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PZZA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my PZZA shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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