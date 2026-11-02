Global Steel Fiber Market Report 2026-2031: Infrastructure Spending, Hybrid Reinforcement And Corrosion-Resistant Fibers Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infrastructure investment, hybrid reinforcement, high-strength fibers, corrosion-resistant coatings and recycled steel are driving durable, sustainable construction.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Fiber Market (2026 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Steel Fiber Market Scope and Coverage

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global steel fiber market, covering segmentation by type, manufacturing process, application, region, and country. Types assessed include hooked, deformed, straight, and crimped steel fibers, while manufacturing processes include cut wire/cold drawn, slit sheet, and melt extract. Key applications covered are concrete reinforcement, composite reinforcement, and refractories.

Regional analysis spans the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also examines market developments across 10 countries: the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, and India. This geographic coverage highlights differences in infrastructure investment, construction activity, industrial demand, and the adoption of advanced reinforcement materials.

Steel Fiber Market Growth Drivers

The global steel fiber market is expanding as steel fiber-reinforced concrete (SFRC) gains wider acceptance in construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications. Steel fibers can improve tensile strength, impact resistance, durability, crack control, and load-bearing performance. These properties support their use in industrial flooring, tunnels, bridges, highways, airports, metro systems, precast concrete structures, and other projects requiring long service life and reliable structural performance.

Infrastructure development remains a primary steel fiber market growth driver. Governments and private investors continue to fund highways, high-speed rail networks, tunnels, bridges, airports, smart cities, and urban transit systems. As conventional concrete structures can experience cracking and deterioration, project owners are increasingly considering reinforcement technologies that can reduce crack propagation, limit maintenance requirements, and extend structural lifespans. Demand is particularly notable in major construction markets such as China, the United States, and Germany, where large-scale transportation and urban development programs require high-performance materials.

Steel Fiber Technology and Product Trends

Hybrid fiber reinforcement is an important market trend. This approach combines steel fibers with synthetic, glass, or polymer fibers to enhance flexural strength, ductility, and impact resistance. Hybrid fiber-reinforced concrete is increasingly relevant for high-rise buildings, defense infrastructure, blast-resistant structures, and projects in seismic-prone regions. Its ability to support resilience under demanding conditions is broadening the potential application base for steel fiber products.

Technological advancements are also improving steel fiber performance. High-strength and ultra-high-performance steel fibers (UHPSF) provide enhanced tensile strength, crack resistance, and load-bearing capacity for infrastructure exposed to heavy loads or extreme stress. Microstructure optimization, high-carbon materials, and alloyed steel fibers are helping manufacturers improve mechanical properties while maintaining the flexibility required for complex structural applications. These developments are particularly significant for tunnels, bridges, industrial facilities, and military infrastructure.

Corrosion resistance is another focus of steel fiber innovation. Zinc, stainless steel, and epoxy treatments can extend the service life of reinforced concrete used in environments exposed to moisture, chemicals, and severe weather. Improved coatings are supporting adoption in marine infrastructure, transport networks, industrial sites, and other challenging operating environments.

Manufacturing advances, including melt extraction, laser cutting, and hooked-end fiber shaping, are enabling more consistent mechanical performance and application-specific product design. At the same time, recycled steel fibers and energy-efficient production methods are aligning the steel fiber industry with sustainable construction objectives. Together, infrastructure investment, material science innovation, corrosion-resistant technologies, and environmentally responsible manufacturing are strengthening the long-term outlook for the global steel fiber market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Advancements in Manufacturing & Material Science

2.2 Diversification of Product Portfolio

3. Global Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Steel Fiber Market

3.2 Global Steel Fiber Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Steel Fiber Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Steel Fiber Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation: By Type

3.5.1 Overview and Market Attractiveness Index

3.5.2 Market Size and Absolute Opportunity, By Hooked, Deformed, Straight and Crimped, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation: By Manufacturing Process

3.6.1 Overview and Market Attractiveness Index

3.6.2 Market Size and Absolute Opportunity, By Cut Wire/Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet and Melt Extract, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Overview and Market Attractiveness Index

3.7.2 Market Size and Absolute Opportunity, By Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement and Refractories, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Steel Fiber Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Market Snapshot

5.2 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 Key Factors and Segment Analysis

5.4 Market Segmentation: By Type - Hooked, Deformed, Straight and Crimped

5.5 Market Segmentation: By Manufacturing Process - Cut Wire/Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet and Melt Extract

5.6 Market Segmentation: By Application - Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement and Refractories

5.7 Market Segmentation: By Country

5.7.1 United States Steel Fiber Market

5.7.2 Canada Steel Fiber Market

5.7.3 Brazil Steel Fiber Market

5.7.4 Rest of Americas Steel Fiber Market

5.8 Country-Level Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031, with Type, Manufacturing Process and Application Analysis

6. Europe Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Market Snapshot

6.2 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.3 Key Factors and Segment Analysis

6.4 Market Segmentation: By Type - Hooked, Deformed, Straight and Crimped

6.5 Market Segmentation: By Manufacturing Process - Cut Wire/Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet and Melt Extract

6.6 Market Segmentation: By Application - Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement and Refractories

6.7 Market Segmentation: By Country

6.7.1 Germany Steel Fiber Market

6.7.2 United Kingdom Steel Fiber Market

6.7.3 France Steel Fiber Market

6.7.4 Italy Steel Fiber Market

6.7.5 Rest of Europe Steel Fiber Market

6.8 Country-Level Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031, with Type, Manufacturing Process and Application Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Market Snapshot

7.2 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.3 Key Factors and Segment Analysis

7.4 Market Segmentation: By Type - Hooked, Deformed, Straight and Crimped

7.5 Market Segmentation: By Manufacturing Process - Cut Wire/Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet and Melt Extract

7.6 Market Segmentation: By Application - Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement and Refractories

7.7 Market Segmentation: By Country

7.7.1 China Steel Fiber Market

7.7.2 India Steel Fiber Market

7.7.3 Japan Steel Fiber Market

7.7.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Market

7.8 Country-Level Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031, with Type, Manufacturing Process and Application Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Market Snapshot

8.2 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

8.3 Key Factors and Segment Analysis

8.4 Market Segmentation: By Type - Hooked, Deformed, Straight and Crimped

8.5 Market Segmentation: By Manufacturing Process - Cut Wire/Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet and Melt Extract

8.6 Market Segmentation: By Application - Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement and Refractories

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Steel Fiber Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 ArcelorMittal

9.3.2 Bekaert

9.3.3 Sika Group

9.3.4 Zhejiang Boen Metal Products

9.3.5 Kerakoll

9.3.6 Fibrometals

9.3.7 Green Steel Group

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [148]

List of Tables [82]

Companies Featured



ArcelorMittal

Bekaert

Sika Group

Zhejiang Boen Metal Products

Kerakoll

Fibrometals Green Steel Group

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