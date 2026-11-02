P95 Julius Clinical Becomes AKEURA, A Specialist CRO In Clinical Development And Real-World Evidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new name completes the integration of P95 and Julius Clinical, bringing clinical development and real-world evidence together in one specialist company built around the experts behind every study.

Zeist, The Netherlands, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P95 Julius Clinical today becomes AKEURA, a global specialist contract research organization (CRO) with dual expertise in clinical and real-world settings. The launch of the AKEURA brand stems from the successful integration that followed the 2025 merger of P95 and Julius Clinical.

AKEURA supports sponsors across all phases of clinical development and Real-World Evidence (RWE), with an exclusive focus on neuroscience, infectious diseases and vaccines, and cardiometabolic diseases. As regulators increasingly turn to real-world data to inform decisions across the product lifecycle, the need to integrate clinical development and real-world expertise from the outset has never been greater, making AKEURA's launch particularly timely.

“Every study comes down to thousands of decisions, and getting them right means arming the people making them with the information and technology they need,” said Bassem Saleh, Chief Executive Officer, AKEURA.“Today, that belief has a name: AKEURA. With more than 25 years of experience behind us, we're bringing together the expertise needed to make better decisions at every stage of clinical research. The result is smarter, more efficient studies for sponsors, a more thoughtful experience for sites and participants, and clearer answers for patients waiting on new treatments.”

AKEURA's more than 500 researchers, clinicians, and scientists work across five continents and have delivered more than 1,000 studies, including over 600 clinical studies and 400 RWE projects, in more than 75 countries. The company's experience spans upward of 700,000 participants at over 5,000 sites, from pivotal therapeutic studies to population-scale vaccine research. That reach extends to hard-to-enroll populations worldwide, including Africa, where its teams have worked for more than 25 years, supported by specialized site networks and close site partnerships that bring studies closer to the participants they serve.

Behind those numbers is a model built around people. AKEURA matches specialists to what each study requires, and the senior experts who shape the plan stay hands-on as the work unfolds. Key opinion leaders are part of that model, with practicing physicians and leading researchers working within AKEURA's own teams and advisory networks to help shape study design from the earliest decisions.

“Ampersand Capital Partners invested in Julius Clinical and P95 because each had a long-standing reputation and the trust of its customers within its field of expertise. By completing the integration and the launch of AKEURA as one entity, we believe AKEURA's customers and the communities they serve will be able to more seamlessly take advantage of the combined expertise and services,” said Daniel Spasic, Executive Chairman, AKEURA.“AKEURA offers its customers specialists on both sides of the evidence question, in one company. We are grateful to our people and the partners that have supported us along the way, and we look forward to continuing to support more neuroscience, infectious diseases and vaccines, and cardiometabolic studies in our next phase of growth as AKEURA.”

AKEURA will represent its new brand this week at the CNS Summit in Boston (Nov. 1-4) and next week at ISPOR Europe in Vienna (Nov. 8-11), where its experts will be available to meet with sponsors.

About AKEURA

AKEURA is a specialist contract research organization (CRO) with dual expertise in clinical and real-world settings, from early- through late-phase clinical development to real-world evidence (RWE). With more than 25 years of experience and more than 500 researchers, clinicians, and scientists across five continents, AKEURA helps sponsors advance medicines across their full lifecycle, with an exclusive focus on three therapeutic areas: neuroscience, infectious diseases and vaccines, and cardiometabolic diseases. In each, it brings the experience, reach, and hands-on expertise to give every promising medicine the study it deserves. Formerly P95 Julius Clinical, AKEURA is headquartered in Zeist, the Netherlands, and backed by Ampersand Capital Partners. Learn more at akeura.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $4 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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