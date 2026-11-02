Kvika Banki Hf.: Transactions In Relation To A Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 44 Kvika banki hf. purchased 14,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 189,450,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 26.10.2026 11:08:30 2,000,000 13.375 26,750,000 27.10.2026 15:22:16 2,000,000 13.6 27,200,000 27.10.2026 15:24:09 2,000,000 13.6 27,200,000 28.10.2026 11:58:19 2,000,000 13.6 27,200,000 28.10.2026 14:05:08 2,000,000 13.55 27,100,000 29.10.2026 15:28:35 4,000,000 13.5 54,000,000 Total 14,000,000 189,450,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika's buyback programme, announced on 11 September 2026, based on the authorisation of the bank's Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2026.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 82,569,999 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.907% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 1,043,799,112. Following these transactions Kvika holds 124,306,459 of own shares which corresponds to 2.871% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will be limited to an aggregate purchase price of up to ISK 1,540,550,041 and no more than 165,500,003 shares.

The buyback programme will remain in effect until shares have been repurchased for an aggregate consideration of ISK 1,540,550,041 or 165,500,003 shares have been acquired, whichever occurs first, but no later than 30 April 2027.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika's investor relations,....