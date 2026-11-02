Nomad Futurist Foundation And Imiller Public Relations Renew Strategic Partnership To Empower The Next Generation Of Digital Infrastructure Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coinciding with iMiller Public Relations (iMPR)'s 15th anniversary, the Foundation's education programs complement iMPR's communications expertise and industry media platforms

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nomad Futurist Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to educating, inspiring, and empowering the next generation of leaders in digital infrastructure, today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with iMiller Public Relations (iMPR), the strategic communications, community engagement advisory, and public relations firm focused on digital infrastructure and AI development, as iMPR marks its 15th year serving the digital infrastructure industry.

Building on several years of collaboration, the three-year agreement comes as demand for AI, cloud computing, connectivity, and data center infrastructure accelerates and the need to educate future talent grows. iMPR will support Nomad Futurist with strategic communications, thought leadership, media relations, event promotion, educational initiatives, and awareness campaigns and will extend the Foundation's reach through Data Center POST, an industry news and thought leadership platform, and NEDAS Live!, a podcast featuring conversations with digital infrastructure executives.

With the rapid expansion and deployment of digital infrastructure to support Internet, cloud, and AI applications, there is unprecedented demand for skilled workers, exposing a growing gap between industry needs and workforce readiness. According to Deloitte's 2026 research, 63% of surveyed data center executives identified skilled labor shortages as their leading talent challenge, while job postings for core technical roles increased 64% between 2023 and 2025. This accelerating demand underscores the urgent need for workforce development initiatives, technical education, apprenticeships, and industry partnerships that prepare the next generation for careers supporting the world's digital infrastructure.

iMPR Founder and CEO Ilissa Miller, who also serves as an Advisor to Nomad Futurist, works on two challenges that shape the industry's growth: the workforce it needs and the communities where it builds. She is a board member of the OIX Association and leads its Digital Infrastructure Framework Committee (DIFC), which gives community planners a framework for integrating digital infrastructure into their master plans. Through iMPR's GroundswellTM program, the firm helps data center and infrastructure developers build transparency, alignment, and trust with the communities affected by their projects. At the CxC Hackathon 2025, Miller spoke to more than 350 students about the industry's talent gap and the career paths open to them.

"It's impossible to expect students to pursue careers they've never heard of," said Miller.“The Nomad Futurist Foundation supports next generation workforce development by raising awareness of the many opportunities within the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem. Our goal is to tell the stories that put this industry on their radar, and as iMPR marks 15 years, we're proud to keep doing that alongside the Foundation."

Through the partnership, iMPR helps amplify the Foundation's three strategic pillars: 1) Brand & Engagement; 2) Programs & Impact;and 3) Partnerships & Growth by sharing the stories, programs, and career pathways that connect students with the digital infrastructure industry. The collaboration strengthens connections among students, educators, and industry professionals while expanding awareness of opportunities to participate in the Foundation's educational and workforce development initiatives.

"iMPR has been a trusted partner and passionate advocate for our mission from the very beginning," said Phillip Koblence, Co-Founder of the Nomad Futurist Foundation. "As we continue to grow, we're proud to expand this partnership to inspire more students, strengthen industry connections, and build the future workforce together."

The partnership will help bring greater visibility to the Foundation's educational initiatives including the Nomad Futurist Academy, scholarships, university partnerships, and global ambassador programs. These programs introduce students to the people, technologies, and career pathways shaping digital infrastructure while the collaboration with iMPR will help connect these opportunities with a broader industry audience.

For more information about iMiller Public Relations, visit:

For information about the Nomad Futurist Foundation, go to:

About the Nomad Futurist Foundation

The Nomad Futurist Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to demystifying digital infrastructure and accelerating workforce development in the AI era. Through university partnerships, global ambassador programs, scholarships, and the Nomad Futurist Academy, the Foundation connects industry expertise with the next generation of leaders shaping the digital economy.

To learn more about the Nomad Futurist Foundation, visit: nomadfuturist.org.

About iMiller Public Relations (iMPR)

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) is a leading strategic communications, community engagement advisory and public relations firm serving the global digital infrastructure industry, including data centers, telecommunications, subsea, connectivity and AI infrastructure companies. The firm provides strategic advisory, message platform development, media and analyst relations, crisis communications, event and trade show marketing, and community engagement programs through its proprietary GroundswellTM methodology. iMPR also owns and publishes Data Center POST, an industry news and thought leadership platform since 2015, and produces the NEDAS Live! podcast, launched in 2018 with more than 50 episodes featuring leaders across the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Learn more at

Media Contact for Nomad Futurist

Julia Terlizzi

Marketing Manager & Program Director

Email: ...

Media Contact for iMiller Public Relations (iMPR)

Nick Letizia

Media Relations Associate

Email: ...