DEADLINE ALERT For Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY), And Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA): The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., and Papa John's International, Inc. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., and Papa John's International, Inc. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS )



Class period: August 4, 2025 through July 29, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



According to the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (ii) the Company charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them”; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties.

If you are a Hims & Hers Health shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY )



Class period: December 29, 2025 through June 29, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Patel v. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



According to the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had not inspected its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility or otherwise audited the facility's compliance with current good manufacturing practices; (ii) as a result, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to believe that the vendor had resolved the FDA's cited deficiencies; (iii) there was an undisclosed risk that the FDA would require additional information about the vendor's facility's manufacturing practices; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the regulatory approval of OLC was reasonably likely to be delayed.

If you are a Unicycive Therapeutics shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA )



Class period: August 7, 2025 through August 5, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 2, 2026 Case: Hale v. Papa John's International, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky



According to the Papa John's International, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (ii) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; and (iii) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at;”.

If you are a Papa John's shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

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