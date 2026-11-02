Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Beta Bionics, Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 3, 2026 - BBNX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important information regarding Section 20(a) individual liability claims: the lawsuit alleges Beta Bionics' CEO and CFO certified SEC filings while a June 2025 FDA Form 483 citing more than 18,000 unreported iLet complaints was allegedly withheld from shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) that Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Feider are named as individual defendants in a pending securities class action asserting control person and primary liability claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, on behalf of purchasers between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BBNX fell from a Class Period high of $31.99 on January 8, 2026 to under $9.00 per share by April 10, 2026, a decline of roughly $23.09 per share, or approximately 72%. The January 9, 2026 session alone erased $11.85 per share, a 37% single-day drop to a $20.14 close. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on November 3, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Saint has served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a board member since August 2022. Feider has served as Chief Financial Officer since August 2022. The pleading asserts that both officers held the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's quarterly reports, press releases, and statements to analysts, and had the ability and opportunity to prevent or correct the statements at issue.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

As averred, both officers signed periodic filings and certifications under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 during a period in which the June 2025 FDA Form 483 and the volume of iLet customer complaints identified in it were allegedly not disclosed to shareholders.

Alleged Control Person Liability



Authority over the content and timing of the Company's public statements regarding the iLet Bionic Pancreas, the Company's sole commercialized device

Access to material non-public information concerning the June 2025 Form 483, which the complaint charges identified more than 18,000 unreported complaints against fewer than 30,000 total iLet users

Oversight of representations about the Company's Quality Management System, Medical Device Reporting, and Correction and Removals processes later addressed in the FDA Warning Letter disclosed on Form 8-K on January 30, 2026

Signature and certification responsibility for SEC filings throughout the Class Period Section 20(a) exposure as alleged control persons, in addition to alleged primary liability under SEC Rule 10b-5



"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The complaint here alleges that senior Beta Bionics executives certified filings while regulatory observations concerning iLet complaint reporting were allegedly not disclosed to shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BBNX Lawsuit

Q: What court was the BBNX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BBNX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Beta Bionics, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BBNX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Beta Bionics, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the safety, efficacy, and regulatory standing of the iLet Bionic Pancreas, including characterizations of a June 2025 FDA Form 483 and thousands of customer complaints, during the Class Period. When the FDA's publicly released Warning Letter detailing quality system and reporting violations was disclosed, the stock price declined.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BBNX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BBNX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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