Fhlbank Topeka Awards $4 Million In Native American Housing Grants Through Its Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14 Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma to Benefit

TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Native American Heritage Month begins across the country, FHLBank Topeka is proud to support grassroots efforts across its district to address the housing needs of Native Americans. In the fourth year of its Native American Housing Initiatives (NAHI) Grants Program, fourteen projects will receive $4 million in grants.

“Our 2026 NAHI selections reflect the diversity of our district and the distinct needs of Native American residents,” said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka president and CEO.“The strong interest and high quality of applications continues to affirm that NAHI is a flexible, effective program that makes meaningful impact. Congratulations to the selected tribes on their awards.”

This year's grants will support several efforts, including renovating older housing, building infrastructure for new housing developments, building tiny homes, supporting housing organizations that help Native American communities and providing down payment assistance to new homeowners.

All grants are awarded in partnership with a member financial institution in FHLBank Topeka's district, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Members support tribes and tribally designated housing entities in their communities through the grant application process.

To see a full list of the 14 NAHI grants, visit .

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that provides liquidity and funding to build vibrant communities for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. FHLBank Topeka serves member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

CONTACT: Contact: Tamara Taylor, FVP, Director of Corporate Communications... 785.478.8157