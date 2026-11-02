Biotechnology Reagents - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture The US$60.7 Billion Market By 2032 As Thermo Fisher, Roche, Danaher, Merck, And Bio-Rad Drive Disruption

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biotechnology Reagents - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market to Reach US$60.7 Billion by 2032

The global biotechnology reagents market was valued at US$47.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$60.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by sustained investment in biotechnology research, expanding molecular diagnostics, rising biopharmaceutical development, and continued innovation in genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine.

Biotechnology Reagents Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Biotechnology reagents remain essential to DNA cloning, sequencing, labeling, mutagenesis, polymerase chain reaction methodologies, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics. Increasing research activity across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and diagnostic laboratories is creating consistent demand for specialized reagents, kits, enzymes, antibodies, nucleotides, buffers, and media.

Government agencies, academic institutions, and private-sector organizations continue to invest in stem cell research, synthetic biology, CRISPR gene editing, next-generation sequencing, and precision medicine. These investments are accelerating the development and adoption of high-quality biotechnology reagents designed to support sensitive, specific, and reproducible research and diagnostic workflows.

Technological advances in fluorescence-based assays, high-throughput screening, genomic analysis, and biopharmaceutical production are also influencing market expansion. At the same time, the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is strengthening demand for molecular and clinical diagnostic reagents. Partnerships between academic organizations and commercial enterprises are further helping translate research advances into market-ready technologies and applications.

Report Scope

The biotechnology reagents market report provides market value analysis and forecasts across major product types, forms, applications, end users, and geographic regions.



Product Type: Enzymes, antibodies, nucleotides, buffers, and media.

Form: Liquid, lyophilized, and tablet.

Application: Drug discovery, genomics, proteomics, clinical diagnostics, and monoclonal antibodies.

End Use: Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and diagnostic laboratories. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Biotechnology Reagents Market Insights



The enzymes segment is forecast to reach US$17.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 2.7%.

The antibodies segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the analysis period.

The United States biotechnology reagents market was valued at US$12.9 billion in 2025.

China is expected to record a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$12 billion by 2032. Additional growth opportunities are evaluated across Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines competitive conditions, regional performance, segment-level opportunities, emerging technologies, and the factors expected to influence future demand. The findings support strategic planning, market entry assessment, competitive benchmarking, product development, and revenue opportunity identification.

The study addresses how the global biotechnology reagents market is expected to evolve through 2032, which factors are driving or restraining growth, which segments offer the strongest prospects, and how regional competitive positions may change. It also evaluates leading market participants and their roles in shaping the industry.

Domain Expert Insights



Expert-Led Perspective: The analysis incorporates insights from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

Early Market Signals: The report tracks developments emerging through expert discussions, corporate activity, scientific advances, and market-relevant conversations before they are fully represented in traditional secondary research.

Validated Intelligence Base: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, industry commentary, and other validated sources.

Strategic Market Direction: The report connects emerging signals with long-term market trends to identify where the biotechnology reagents industry is moving and which developments may have the greatest strategic impact.

Company Intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level analysis to examine companies participating in and influencing the competitive environment. Regional Market Share Analysis: Where analytically relevant, market share is assessed across major regions to reflect differences in local competitive structures and market dynamics.

Companies Featured in the Biotechnology Reagents Market Report

Featured companies include Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BD Biosciences; bioMerieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne Corporation; Danaher Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Fitzgerald Industries International; General Electric Company; Hoefer, Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Olympus Corporation; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Quality Biological, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers; Sysmex Corporation; Takara Holdings, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Tosoh Europe N.V.; W. R. Grace & Co.; and Waters Corporation.

Report Features



Global biotechnology reagents market forecasts presented in US$ million for 2025 through 2032.

Detailed analysis of major product, form, application, end-use, and regional segments.

Competitive intelligence and profiles of leading biotechnology reagent companies.

Assessment of future market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and revenue opportunities. Complimentary report updates for one year, covering relevant market developments.

Key Attributes:

