Cell And Tissue Culture Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The US$97.7 Billion Surge As Avantor, Corning, Lonza, And Thermo Fischer Scientific Reshape Competition

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market Forecast to Reach US$97.7 Billion by 2032

The global cell and tissue culture supplies market was valued at US$40.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$97.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period. The market outlook reflects rising demand from biopharmaceutical production, vaccine development, regenerative medicine, gene therapy, cancer research, toxicity testing and drug discovery.

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Continued advances in biotechnology are accelerating the adoption of cell and tissue culture products across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic and clinical research environments. Growth in biologics manufacturing and regenerative medicine is increasing demand for specialized culture media, reagents, vessels, bioreactors and related laboratory instruments.

Three-dimensional cell culture and organ-on-a-chip platforms are also reshaping drug development and testing. These technologies support more predictive disease models, improve the evaluation of therapeutic candidates and help reduce reliance on animal testing. Their growing use is expected to strengthen demand for specialized consumables and instruments designed for advanced cell culture workflows.

Automation represents another important market trend. Pharmaceutical and industrial biotechnology organizations are adopting automated cell culture systems and bioreactors to increase throughput, minimize manual intervention and improve experimental reproducibility. This transition is creating opportunities for suppliers that offer products compatible with integrated and scalable laboratory workflows.

The market is also benefiting from greater demand for synthetic and specialty media formulations. As cell-based research and commercial manufacturing become more complex, laboratories require consistent, application-specific products that support productivity, quality and process control.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Components: Consumables and instruments.

Applications: Biopharmaceutical production, vaccine production, drug screening and development, gene therapy, toxicity testing, cancer research and other applications. Geographic coverage: The United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The consumables segment is forecast to reach US$65.6 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 15%. The instruments segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States cell and tissue culture supplies market was valued at US$11.1 billion in 2025. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 17.6% and reach US$21.3 billion by 2032. The report also examines market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and other significant national and regional markets.

Report Scope and Business Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates competitive conditions, regional demand patterns, technology trends and the factors influencing investment and purchasing decisions across the global cell and tissue culture supplies industry.



Detailed market forecasts by component, application and geographic region.

Analysis of major growth drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering established suppliers and market participants.

Assessment of automation, advanced culture models and specialty media trends.

Actionable insights supporting strategic planning, product development and market expansion. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global cell and tissue culture supplies market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and applications are generating the strongest demand?

What factors are influencing growth across consumables and instruments?

Which countries and regions offer significant expansion opportunities? How is the competitive environment changing across major geographic markets?

Companies Featured

Companies covered in the report include Avantor, Inc.; BD Biosciences; BioIVT; Cell Culture Technologies; Corning Inc.; GE Healthcare Life Sciences; Irvine Scientific Inc.; Lonza Group AG; Merck Millipore GmbH; MP Biomedicals LLC; ORIGIO A/S; PromoCell GmbH; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and Vitrolife AB.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia, adding strategic context to conventional market research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify where the cell and tissue culture supplies market is heading, which forces are driving change and which developments are most relevant to business strategy. The analysis extends beyond broad market trends to examine the companies influencing the competitive environment.

Market share is assessed where it provides meaningful strategic value. Because competitive structures vary by geography, the report evaluates relevant regional conditions rather than relying solely on a single global market share estimate. This approach provides a more precise view of competitive positioning, market participation and growth potential across major regions.



Key Attributes:

