Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Duolingo, Inc. Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 7, 2026 - DUOL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: The Duolingo Performance Gap. Duolingo called 49% user growth proof of "meaningful growth at scale," but the lawsuit contends that friction-heavy monetization and mass-produced AI lessons were already steering that figure toward a 20% forecast

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the Duolingo promise-reality gap at the center of a class action alleging securities fraud. The action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

The promise: in May 2025, the Company described 49% year-over-year growth in daily active users (DAUs) as "a clear sign that we continue to sustain meaningful growth at scale." The reality: by February 26, 2026, Duolingo was guiding 2026 DAU growth to just 20%, and DUOL had fallen from $260.02 on November 5, 2025 to $101.00 on February 27, 2026, a loss of $159.02 per share, or 61.16%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 7, 2026.

The Promise: Growth "at Scale" and Two Guidance Raises

The Company projected confidence through mid-2025. Duolingo raised its full-year bookings guidance midpoint to 29% year-over-year growth with its 1Q 2025 results, then to 32% in August 2025 while reporting 47.7 million DAUs. On the August call, management declined to guide DAUs. It indicated that, at least for the next quarter, "we're not expecting a big change from where we are now."

The Numbers: What Duolingo Promised vs. What Followed



DAU trajectory: 49% in 1Q 2025, 40% in 2Q, 36% in 3Q, and 30% in preliminary 4Q metrics released January 12, 2026.

Forward outlook: No DAU guidance in August 2025, framed as a sign of stability, versus a 20% forecast for 2026 issued February 26, 2026.

Bookings: A 2025 guidance midpoint raised twice, followed on November 5, 2025 by a 4Q bookings outlook of $329.5 million to $335.5 million and a pivot toward user growth over monetization. Cost of the pivot: Called "a change of small proportion" in November 2025, versus February 2026 results that, the lawsuit asserts, signaled material negative impacts on 2026 bookings, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

Plaintiffs allege the gap did not catch management off guard. They contend that Duolingo's own A/B testing showed heavier ad loads, aggressive upsells, and lower-quality AI-generated lessons weighing on DAU growth even as executives described that growth as sustainable. According to the complaint, management conceded in February 2026 that the Company had deliberately introduced "friction" into the free user experience during its monetization push.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges Duolingo raised its bookings outlook twice in 2025 while its own testing data pointed to slowing user growth. Investors who relied on those projections deserve a full accounting of how that gap allegedly developed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the DUOL Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the DUOL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Duolingo, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements concerned the sustainability of its daily active user growth, the effects of its Energy feature and ad-heavy monetization push, and the quality of its AI-generated lesson content. Duolingo shares fell following November 2025 disclosures of slowing DAU growth and a shift away from monetization. In January 2026, the Company reported further DAU growth deceleration to 30% and announced its CFO's departure. In February, it projected 2026 DAU growth of just 20%.

Q: When did Duolingo, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the DUOL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DUOL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.