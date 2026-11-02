Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E And Wi-Fi 7 Chipset - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On 13.3% CAGR To $90.7 Billion By 2032 Outmaneuver Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel And Mediatek

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 chipset market was valued at US$37.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$90.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Growth is being supported by rising demand for high-speed, low-latency wireless connectivity across residential, commercial, industrial, transportation, government and smart city applications.

Next-Generation Wireless Connectivity Drives Market Expansion

Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets are becoming increasingly important as homes, enterprises and public infrastructure require greater network capacity, reliability and performance. Wi-Fi 6E's use of the 6 GHz spectrum helps alleviate network congestion and support bandwidth-intensive applications in high-density environments. Wi-Fi 7 advances wireless performance through Multi-Link Operation, wider 320 MHz channels, higher throughput and improved spectrum efficiency.

These capabilities are accelerating chipset integration across routers, access points, consumer electronics, wireless cameras, industrial Internet of Things devices, connected vehicles and drones. Key use cases include cloud gaming, immersive content, 8K video streaming, edge computing, artificial intelligence workloads, industrial automation and real-time data analytics.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for advanced Wi-Fi chipsets is rising alongside the expansion of smart homes, connected enterprises and IoT ecosystems. Remote and hybrid work, online gaming, video streaming and cloud-based applications are placing greater demands on wireless infrastructure. Enterprises and industrial operators are also upgrading networks to support digital transformation, automation and mission-critical connectivity.

The growing number of connected devices is creating additional requirements for chipsets capable of supporting dense network environments with reduced interference. Continued innovation by semiconductor manufacturers, wider availability of compatible networking equipment and expanding regulatory approval for 6 GHz spectrum are expected to strengthen adoption through 2032.

Market Challenges

Adoption remains affected by differences in 6 GHz spectrum regulation across countries, the cost of infrastructure upgrades and compatibility limitations involving legacy equipment. Deployment of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 often requires new routers, access points and client devices, increasing near-term investment requirements for consumers and organizations.

Global market development will depend on coordinated progress among chipset manufacturers, device producers, network equipment vendors and regulatory authorities. Broader device availability and continued reductions in component and deployment costs are expected to improve adoption over the forecast period.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 chipset market by value and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes:



Chipset: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7.

Device: WLAN infrastructure devices, consumer devices, wireless cameras, industrial IoT devices, connected vehicles, drones and other device categories.

Application: Residential and consumer, commercial, industrial, smart city, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and other applications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World, with selected country-level analysis.

Key Market Insights



The Wi-Fi 6 chipset segment is forecast to reach US$49 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The Wi-Fi 6E segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% during the analysis period.

The United States market was valued at US$11.1 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to reach US$15.8 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 12.8%. Additional regional analysis examines market trends in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market and Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Value of the Report

The study provides independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts, along with competitive intelligence covering major participants and geographic markets. It evaluates the trends, opportunities and restraints influencing demand for Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets and identifies segments positioned for strong growth.

Key questions addressed include how the market will develop through 2032, which applications and device categories will generate the greatest opportunities, how regional competitive structures may change and which companies are positioned to influence next-generation wireless networking. Purchasers also receive complimentary updates for one year.

Companies Featured



Broadcom, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

MaxLinear, Inc.

MediaTek, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. Renesas Electronics Corporation

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, product development and other market-relevant events before they are fully reflected in established datasets.

Insights are validated through conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other credible sources. These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, emerging competitive priorities and developments likely to influence investment and business planning.

The report also provides in-depth company intelligence and examines market share where it is analytically relevant. Because competitive conditions vary by geography, regional market share analysis is tailored to the structure, maturity and dynamics of individual markets rather than relying exclusively on a single global measure.

Key Attributes:

