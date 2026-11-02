Spatial Multiomics Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2036 $3.5 Billion Opportunity At 13.9% CAGR Fueled By AI Analytics, Precision Medicine, And Single-Cell Innovation
Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spatial Multiomics Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spatial Multiomics Market Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2036
The global spatial multiomics market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for spatially resolved biological analysis, broader adoption of precision medicine, and the transition from single-modality spatial profiling to integrated multiomic platforms.
Additional growth opportunities are expected from rising demand for single-cell and subcellular-resolution technologies and the integration of AI-based spatial data analysis. These advances are enabling researchers and life sciences organizations to generate more comprehensive molecular insights, accelerate biomarker discovery, and support drug development and clinical research.
The report includes historical market data for 2025, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It analyzes the spatial multiomics market by molecular modality, multiomic combination, technology, spatial resolution, product & service, sample type, application, end user, and geography.
Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Proteomics Trends
Spatial Transcriptomics is expected to account for the largest market share among molecular modalities in 2026. Its leading position reflects its established presence in spatial biology research and widespread adoption of platforms offered by 10x Genomics and other major vendors. Spatial Proteomics is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for protein-level tissue characterization in immuno-oncology and immunology research.
Technology and Product Opportunities
Imaging-Based Technologies are expected to hold the largest share of the spatial multiomics market in 2026, supported by extensive use of multiplexed fluorescence imaging and imaging mass cytometry platforms for high-plex spatial profiling. Hybrid Imaging-Sequencing Technologies are forecast to register the highest CAGR as developers combine imaging and sequencing to deliver broader molecular coverage with high spatial resolution.
Consumables are projected to lead the product and service category in 2026 because assay kits, reagents, probes, and spatial barcoding consumables are required for each experimental run. Software is expected to achieve the fastest growth, driven by demand for multiomic data integration, AI/ML analytics, and advanced spatial data visualization platforms.
Oncology, Immunology, and End-user Demand
Oncology is expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026 due to strong demand for tumor microenvironment analysis and tumor heterogeneity characterization. Immunology is projected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by growing spatial biology research in immunology and infectious diseases.
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies are expected to account for the largest end-user share in 2026, reflecting substantial R&D investment in spatial biomarker discovery and drug development. Diagnostic Companies are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as spatial biomarkers progress toward clinical translation and diagnostic use.
Regional Spatial Multiomics Market Outlook
North America is expected to hold the largest regional market share in 2026. Key factors include robust biomedical research funding, a high concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the presence of leading spatial biology platform manufacturers in the United States. The NIH received approximately USD 48.4 billion in discretionary funding for FY2025, reinforcing the region's research ecosystem.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is being supported by expanding biomedical research infrastructure, government initiatives for precision medicine, and increasing adoption of spatial biology technologies in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies operating in the spatial multiomics market include 10x Genomics, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, Akoya Biosciences, Inc., Revvity, Inc., Standard BioTools Inc., Vizgen, Inc., Resolve Biosciences GmbH, NanoString Technologies, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and RareCyte, Inc.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report
- What revenue is currently generated by the global spatial multiomics market, and how quickly is demand expected to grow through 2036? Which market drivers, challenges, and opportunities are influencing growth at regional and country levels? Which molecular modalities, technologies, products, applications, and end users are expected to generate the strongest demand? Which regions and countries offer significant opportunities for established companies and new market entrants? Who are the leading spatial multiomics companies, and what products and services do they provide? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition and long-term market growth?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency and Limitations
1.3.1. Currency
1.3.2. Limitations
1.4. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation
2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Spatial Biology & Multiomics Experts
2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis
2.3. Market Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.3. Forecast Methodology
2.4. Data Triangulation
2.5. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Spatial Multiomics Technology Overview
4.2.1. Evolution of Spatial Biology
4.2.2. Conventional Omics
4.2.3. Spatial Transcriptomics
4.2.4. Spatial Proteomics
4.2.5. Spatial Genomics
4.2.6. Spatial Multiomics
4.2.7. Single-Cell Spatial Multiomics
4.2.8. Subcellular Spatial Multiomics
4.3. Spatial Multiomics Workflow
4.3.1. Sample Collection
4.3.2. Tissue Preservation
4.3.3. Tissue Sectioning
4.3.4. Sample Preparation
4.3.5. Molecular Labeling/Barcoding
4.3.6. Spatial Molecular Capture
4.3.7. Imaging & Sequencing
4.3.8. Data Generation
4.3.9. Multiomic Data Integration
4.3.10. Spatial Data Analysis
4.3.11. Biological Interpretation
4.4. Market Dynamics
4.4.1. Drivers
4.4.1.1. Increasing Demand for Spatially Resolved Biological Analysis
4.4.1.2. Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine
4.4.1.3. Increasing Applications in Oncology Research
4.4.1.4. Rising Demand for Integrated Multiomic Profiling
4.4.1.5. Growing Adoption of Single-Cell Analysis
4.4.1.6. Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments
4.4.1.7. Growing Availability of High-Resolution Spatial Platforms
4.4.2. Restraints
4.4.2.1. High Cost of Spatial Multiomics Platforms
4.4.2.2. Complex Experimental Workflows
4.4.2.3. High Data Storage and Computational Requirements
4.4.2.4. Lack of Standardization Across Platforms
4.4.2.5. Shortage of Skilled Spatial Biology & Bioinformatics Professionals
4.4.3. Opportunities
4.4.3.1. Growth of Single-Cell Spatial Multiomics
4.4.3.2. Increasing Adoption of Subcellular-Resolution Platforms
4.4.3.3. AI-Based Spatial Multiomics Data Analysis
4.4.3.4. Spatial Multiomics in Drug Discovery
4.4.3.5. Spatial Multiomics-Based Biomarker Discovery
4.4.3.6. Integration of Spatial Multiomics with Organoids
4.4.3.7. Patient-Derived Spatial Multiomics
4.4.3.8. Clinical Translation of Spatial Biomarkers
4.4.4. Challenges
4.4.4.1. Integration of Heterogeneous Molecular Datasets
4.4.4.2. Balancing Spatial Resolution and Molecular Coverage
4.4.4.3. Data Normalization and Reproducibility
4.4.4.4. Validation of Spatial Multiomic Biomarkers
4.4.4.5. High Cost per Sample
4.5. Technology Landscape
4.5.1. Sequencing-Based Spatial Multiomics
4.5.2. Imaging-Based Spatial Multiomics
4.5.3. In Situ Sequencing
4.5.4. Multiplexed Imaging
4.5.5. Mass Spectrometry Imaging
4.5.6. Hybrid Imaging-Sequencing Platforms
4.5.7. Single-Cell Spatial Profiling
4.5.8. Subcellular Spatial Profiling
4.5.9. AI & Machine Learning
4.5.10. Spatial Data Analysis Platforms
4.6. Spatial Multiomics Integration Landscape
4.6.1. RNA + Protein
4.6.2. RNA + DNA
4.6.3. RNA + Epigenome
4.6.4. RNA + Protein + DNA
4.6.5. RNA + Protein + Metabolites
4.6.6. Transcriptome + Proteome + Epigenome
4.6.7. Multi-Layer Spatial Integration
4.6.8. Spatial Multiomics + Single-Cell Analysis
4.7. Spatial Multiomics Ecosystem
4.7.1. Spatial Platform Manufacturers
4.7.2. Sequencing Companies
4.7.3. Imaging Technology Providers
4.7.4. Mass Spectrometry Providers
4.7.5. Reagent & Consumable Suppliers
4.7.6. Bioinformatics & Software Providers
4.7.7. Spatial Multiomics Service Providers
4.7.8. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
4.7.9. Academic & Research Institutes
4.7.10. Clinical Laboratories
4.8. Value Chain Analysis
4.8.1. Sample Collection & Preservation
4.8.2. Tissue Preparation
4.8.3. Molecular Labeling
4.8.4. Spatial Data Generation
4.8.5. Imaging & Sequencing
4.8.6. Data Processing
4.8.7. Multiomic Data Integration
4.8.8. Spatial Analysis
4.8.9. Biological Interpretation
4.8.10. Drug Discovery/Clinical Application
4.9. Regulatory & Ethical Landscape
4.9.1. Research Use Requirements
4.9.2. Clinical Laboratory Regulations
4.9.3. Molecular Diagnostic Regulations
4.9.4. Data Privacy Regulations
4.9.5. Genomic Data Regulations
4.9.6. Clinical Validation Requirements
4.9.7. Ethical Considerations
4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.10.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.10.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.10.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.10.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.10.5. Degree of Competition
4.11. Investment & Industry Trends
4.11.1. Spatial Biology Platform Investments
4.11.2. Single-Cell Spatial Multiomics Investments
4.11.3. AI-Based Spatial Biology Investments
4.11.4. Pharmaceutical Partnerships
4.11.5. Spatial Biomarker Development
4.11.6. Spatial Multiomics in Precision Medicine
4.11.7. Multi-Modal Platform Development
4.11.8. Expansion of Spatial Biology Service Providers
5. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Molecular Modality
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Spatial Transcriptomics
5.2.1. Whole-Transcriptome Profiling
5.2.2. Targeted Transcriptomics
5.2.3. Single-Cell Spatial Transcriptomics
5.2.4. Subcellular Transcriptomics
5.3. Spatial Proteomics
5.3.1. Multiplexed Protein Imaging
5.3.2. Imaging Mass Cytometry
5.3.3. Mass Spectrometry-Based Spatial Proteomics
5.3.4. Single-Cell Spatial Proteomics
5.4. Spatial Genomics
5.4.1. Spatial DNA Profiling
5.4.2. Copy Number Analysis
5.4.3. Mutation Mapping
5.4.4. Single-Cell Spatial Genomics
5.5. Spatial Epigenomics
5.5.1. Chromatin Accessibility
5.5.2. DNA Methylation
5.5.3. Histone Modification
5.6. Spatial Metabolomics
5.6.1. Spatial Metabolite Mapping
5.6.2. Mass Spectrometry Imaging
5.7. Spatial Lipidomics
5.8. Other Molecular Modalities
6. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Multiomic Combination
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Transcriptomics + Proteomics
6.3. Transcriptomics + Epigenomics
6.4. Transcriptomics + Genomics
6.5. Mass Spectrometry-Integrated Combinations
6.6. Three- or More-Layer Combinations
6.7. Other Multiomic Combinations
7. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Sequencing-Based Technologies
7.2.1. Spatial Barcoding
7.2.2. Capture-Based Sequencing
7.2.3. In Situ Sequencing
7.3. Imaging-Based Technologies
7.3.1. Multiplexed Fluorescence Imaging
7.3.2. Immunofluorescence
7.3.3. In Situ Hybridization
7.3.4. Imaging Mass Cytometry
7.3.5. Mass Spectrometry Imaging
7.4. Hybrid Imaging-Sequencing Technologies
7.5. Other Technologies
8. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Spatial Resolution
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Tissue-Level Resolution
8.3. Multi-Cellular Resolution
8.4. Single-Cell Resolution
8.5. Subcellular Resolution
8.6. Near-Molecular Resolution
9. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Product & Service
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Instruments
9.2.1. Spatial Imaging Systems
9.2.2. Sequencing Systems
9.2.3. Mass Spectrometry Systems
9.2.4. Microscopy Systems
9.2.5. Automated Tissue Processing Systems
9.2.6. Sample Preparation Instruments
9.3. Consumables
9.3.1. Assay Kits
9.3.2. Reagents
9.3.3. Probes & Antibodies
9.3.4. Spatial Barcoding Reagents
9.3.5. Library Preparation Kits
9.3.6. Tissue Preparation Consumables
9.4. Software
9.4.1. Image Analysis Software
9.4.2. Spatial Data Analysis Software
9.4.3. Multiomic Data Integration Software
9.4.4. AI/ML Analytics Platforms
9.4.5. Bioinformatics Platforms
9.4.6. Data Management & Visualization Software
9.5. Services
9.5.1. Spatial Multiomics Profiling Services
9.5.2. Sequencing Services
9.5.3. Imaging Services
9.5.4. Bioinformatics Services
9.5.5. Data Analysis & Interpretation Services
9.5.6. Contract Research Services
10. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Workflow
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Sample Preparation
10.2.1. Tissue Processing & Sectioning
10.2.2. Tissue Pretreatment & Permeabilization
10.3. Molecular Capture & Labeling
10.4. Instrumental Analysis
10.4.1. Imaging
10.4.2. Sequencing
10.4.3. Mass Spectrometry
10.5. Data Processing
10.6. Multiomic Data Integration
10.7. Spatial Data Analysis
10.8. Biological Interpretation
11. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Sample Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Samples
11.3. Fresh Frozen Samples
11.4. Fresh Tissue
11.5. Fixed Frozen Samples
11.6. Cell Cultures
11.7. Organoids
11.8. Patient-Derived Xenografts
11.9. Other Sample Types
12. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Oncology
12.2.1. Tumor Microenvironment
12.2.2. Tumor Heterogeneity
12.2.3. Cancer Biomarker Discovery
12.2.4. Immuno-Oncology
12.2.5. Drug Resistance
12.2.6. Metastasis
12.3. Neuroscience
12.3.1. Neurodegenerative Diseases
12.3.2. Brain Tumors
12.3.3. Neurodevelopment
12.3.4. Neural Circuit Mapping
12.4. Immunology
12.4.1. Immune Cell Profiling
12.4.2. Immune Microenvironment
12.4.3. Autoimmune Diseases
12.5. Drug Discovery & Development
12.5.1. Target Identification
12.5.2. Biomarker Discovery
12.5.3. Mechanism-of-Action Studies
12.5.4. Drug Response Analysis
12.5.5. Drug Resistance Analysis
12.6. Precision Medicine
12.6.1. Patient Stratification
12.6.2. Treatment Selection
12.6.3. Personalized Disease Modeling
12.7. Developmental Biology
12.8. Infectious Diseases
12.9. Cardiovascular Research
12.10. Other Applications
13. Spatial Multiomics Market, By End User
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
13.3. Academic & Translational Research Institutes
13.4. Contract Research Organizations
13.5. Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories
13.6. Diagnostic Companies
13.7. Government & Research Organizations
13.8. Other End Users
14. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Geography
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America
14.2.1. U.S.
14.2.2. Canada
14.3. Europe
14.3.1. Germany
14.3.2. U.K.
14.3.3. France
14.3.4. Switzerland
14.3.5. Netherlands
14.3.6. Sweden
14.3.7. Denmark
14.3.8. Belgium
14.3.9. Italy
14.3.10. Spain
14.3.11. Rest of Europe
14.4. Asia-Pacific
14.4.1. China
14.4.2. Japan
14.4.3. South Korea
14.4.4. India
14.4.5. Singapore
14.4.6. Taiwan
14.4.7. Australia
14.4.8. Thailand
14.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.5. Latin America
14.5.1. Brazil
14.5.2. Mexico
14.5.3. Argentina
14.5.4. Rest of Latin America
14.6. Middle East & Africa
14.6.1. Israel
14.6.2. U.A.E.
14.6.3. Saudi Arabia
14.6.4. South Africa
14.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Overview
15.2. Key Growth Strategies
15.3. Competitive Benchmarking
15.4. Competitive Dashboard
15.4.1. Industry Leaders
15.4.2. Market Differentiators
15.4.3. Vanguards
15.4.4. Emerging Companies
15.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)
15.5.1. 10x Genomics, Inc. (U.S.)
15.5.2. Bruker Corporation (U.S.)
15.5.3. Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)
15.5.4. Quanterix Corporation (U.S.)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Financial Overview
16.1.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.1.4. Strategic Developments
16.1.5. SWOT Analysis
16.2. Bruker Corporation
16.2.1. Business Overview
16.2.2. Financial Overview
16.2.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.2.4. Strategic Developments
16.2.5. SWOT Analysis
16.3. Illumina, Inc.
16.3.1. Business Overview
16.3.2. Financial Overview
16.3.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.3.4. Strategic Developments
16.3.5. SWOT Analysis
16.4. Danaher Corporation
16.4.1. Business Overview
16.4.2. Financial Overview
16.4.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.4.4. Strategic Developments
16.4.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5. Bio-Techne Corporation
16.5.1. Business Overview
16.5.2. Financial Overview
16.5.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.5.4. Strategic Developments
16.5.5. SWOT Analysis
16.6. Quanterix Corporation
16.6.1. Business Overview
16.6.2. Financial Overview
16.6.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.6.4. Strategic Developments
16.6.5. SWOT Analysis
16.7. Revvity, Inc.
16.7.1. Business Overview
16.7.2. Financial Overview
16.7.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.7.4. Strategic Developments
16.7.5. SWOT Analysis
16.8. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
16.8.1. Business Overview
16.8.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.8.3. Strategic Developments
16.8.4. SWOT Analysis
16.9. Vizgen, Inc.
16.9.1. Business Overview
16.9.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.9.3. Strategic Developments
16.9.4. SWOT Analysis
16.10. Resolve Biosciences GmbH
16.10.1. Business Overview
16.10.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.10.3. Strategic Developments
16.10.4. SWOT Analysis
16.11. MGI Tech Co., Ltd.
16.11.1. Business Overview
16.11.2. Financial Overview
16.11.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.11.4. Strategic Developments
16.11.5. SWOT Analysis
16.12. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
16.12.1. Business Overview
16.12.2. Financial Overview
16.12.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.12.4. Strategic Developments
16.12.5. SWOT Analysis
16.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.13.1. Business Overview
16.13.2. Financial Overview
16.13.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.13.4. Strategic Developments
16.13.5. SWOT Analysis
16.14. QIAGEN N.V.
16.14.1. Business Overview
16.14.2. Financial Overview
16.14.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.14.4. Strategic Developments
16.14.5. SWOT Analysis
16.15. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
16.15.1. Business Overview
16.15.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.15.3. Strategic Developments
16.15.4. SWOT Analysis
16.16. Takara Bio Inc.
16.16.1. Business Overview
16.16.2. Financial Overview
16.16.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.16.4. Strategic Developments
16.16.5. SWOT Analysis
16.17. RareCyte, Inc.
16.17.1. Business Overview
16.17.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.17.3. Strategic Developments
16.17.4. SWOT Analysis
16.18. Shimadzu Corporation
16.18.1. Business Overview
16.18.2. Financial Overview
16.18.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio
16.18.4. Strategic Developments
16.18.5. SWOT Analysis
17. Appendix
17.1. Available Customization
17.2. Related Reports
List of Tables [350]
List of Figures [83]
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