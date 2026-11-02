Spatial Multiomics Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2036 $3.5 Billion Opportunity At 13.9% CAGR Fueled By AI Analytics, Precision Medicine, And Single-Cell Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring consumables, AI-powered software and hybrid platforms offer attractive opportunities, with oncology, immunology, diagnostics and Asia-Pacific driving demand.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spatial Multiomics Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spatial Multiomics Market Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2036

The global spatial multiomics market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for spatially resolved biological analysis, broader adoption of precision medicine, and the transition from single-modality spatial profiling to integrated multiomic platforms.

Additional growth opportunities are expected from rising demand for single-cell and subcellular-resolution technologies and the integration of AI-based spatial data analysis. These advances are enabling researchers and life sciences organizations to generate more comprehensive molecular insights, accelerate biomarker discovery, and support drug development and clinical research.

The report includes historical market data for 2025, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It analyzes the spatial multiomics market by molecular modality, multiomic combination, technology, spatial resolution, product & service, sample type, application, end user, and geography.

Spatial Transcriptomics and Spatial Proteomics Trends

Spatial Transcriptomics is expected to account for the largest market share among molecular modalities in 2026. Its leading position reflects its established presence in spatial biology research and widespread adoption of platforms offered by 10x Genomics and other major vendors. Spatial Proteomics is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for protein-level tissue characterization in immuno-oncology and immunology research.

Technology and Product Opportunities

Imaging-Based Technologies are expected to hold the largest share of the spatial multiomics market in 2026, supported by extensive use of multiplexed fluorescence imaging and imaging mass cytometry platforms for high-plex spatial profiling. Hybrid Imaging-Sequencing Technologies are forecast to register the highest CAGR as developers combine imaging and sequencing to deliver broader molecular coverage with high spatial resolution.

Consumables are projected to lead the product and service category in 2026 because assay kits, reagents, probes, and spatial barcoding consumables are required for each experimental run. Software is expected to achieve the fastest growth, driven by demand for multiomic data integration, AI/ML analytics, and advanced spatial data visualization platforms.

Oncology, Immunology, and End-user Demand

Oncology is expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026 due to strong demand for tumor microenvironment analysis and tumor heterogeneity characterization. Immunology is projected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by growing spatial biology research in immunology and infectious diseases.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies are expected to account for the largest end-user share in 2026, reflecting substantial R&D investment in spatial biomarker discovery and drug development. Diagnostic Companies are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as spatial biomarkers progress toward clinical translation and diagnostic use.

Regional Spatial Multiomics Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest regional market share in 2026. Key factors include robust biomedical research funding, a high concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the presence of leading spatial biology platform manufacturers in the United States. The NIH received approximately USD 48.4 billion in discretionary funding for FY2025, reinforcing the region's research ecosystem.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is being supported by expanding biomedical research infrastructure, government initiatives for precision medicine, and increasing adoption of spatial biology technologies in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the spatial multiomics market include 10x Genomics, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, Akoya Biosciences, Inc., Revvity, Inc., Standard BioTools Inc., Vizgen, Inc., Resolve Biosciences GmbH, NanoString Technologies, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and RareCyte, Inc.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global spatial multiomics market, and how quickly is demand expected to grow through 2036?

Which market drivers, challenges, and opportunities are influencing growth at regional and country levels?

Which molecular modalities, technologies, products, applications, and end users are expected to generate the strongest demand?

Which regions and countries offer significant opportunities for established companies and new market entrants?

Who are the leading spatial multiomics companies, and what products and services do they provide? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition and long-term market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Spatial Biology & Multiomics Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Spatial Multiomics Technology Overview

4.2.1. Evolution of Spatial Biology

4.2.2. Conventional Omics

4.2.3. Spatial Transcriptomics

4.2.4. Spatial Proteomics

4.2.5. Spatial Genomics

4.2.6. Spatial Multiomics

4.2.7. Single-Cell Spatial Multiomics

4.2.8. Subcellular Spatial Multiomics

4.3. Spatial Multiomics Workflow

4.3.1. Sample Collection

4.3.2. Tissue Preservation

4.3.3. Tissue Sectioning

4.3.4. Sample Preparation

4.3.5. Molecular Labeling/Barcoding

4.3.6. Spatial Molecular Capture

4.3.7. Imaging & Sequencing

4.3.8. Data Generation

4.3.9. Multiomic Data Integration

4.3.10. Spatial Data Analysis

4.3.11. Biological Interpretation

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increasing Demand for Spatially Resolved Biological Analysis

4.4.1.2. Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine

4.4.1.3. Increasing Applications in Oncology Research

4.4.1.4. Rising Demand for Integrated Multiomic Profiling

4.4.1.5. Growing Adoption of Single-Cell Analysis

4.4.1.6. Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments

4.4.1.7. Growing Availability of High-Resolution Spatial Platforms

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. High Cost of Spatial Multiomics Platforms

4.4.2.2. Complex Experimental Workflows

4.4.2.3. High Data Storage and Computational Requirements

4.4.2.4. Lack of Standardization Across Platforms

4.4.2.5. Shortage of Skilled Spatial Biology & Bioinformatics Professionals

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Growth of Single-Cell Spatial Multiomics

4.4.3.2. Increasing Adoption of Subcellular-Resolution Platforms

4.4.3.3. AI-Based Spatial Multiomics Data Analysis

4.4.3.4. Spatial Multiomics in Drug Discovery

4.4.3.5. Spatial Multiomics-Based Biomarker Discovery

4.4.3.6. Integration of Spatial Multiomics with Organoids

4.4.3.7. Patient-Derived Spatial Multiomics

4.4.3.8. Clinical Translation of Spatial Biomarkers

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Integration of Heterogeneous Molecular Datasets

4.4.4.2. Balancing Spatial Resolution and Molecular Coverage

4.4.4.3. Data Normalization and Reproducibility

4.4.4.4. Validation of Spatial Multiomic Biomarkers

4.4.4.5. High Cost per Sample

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Sequencing-Based Spatial Multiomics

4.5.2. Imaging-Based Spatial Multiomics

4.5.3. In Situ Sequencing

4.5.4. Multiplexed Imaging

4.5.5. Mass Spectrometry Imaging

4.5.6. Hybrid Imaging-Sequencing Platforms

4.5.7. Single-Cell Spatial Profiling

4.5.8. Subcellular Spatial Profiling

4.5.9. AI & Machine Learning

4.5.10. Spatial Data Analysis Platforms

4.6. Spatial Multiomics Integration Landscape

4.6.1. RNA + Protein

4.6.2. RNA + DNA

4.6.3. RNA + Epigenome

4.6.4. RNA + Protein + DNA

4.6.5. RNA + Protein + Metabolites

4.6.6. Transcriptome + Proteome + Epigenome

4.6.7. Multi-Layer Spatial Integration

4.6.8. Spatial Multiomics + Single-Cell Analysis

4.7. Spatial Multiomics Ecosystem

4.7.1. Spatial Platform Manufacturers

4.7.2. Sequencing Companies

4.7.3. Imaging Technology Providers

4.7.4. Mass Spectrometry Providers

4.7.5. Reagent & Consumable Suppliers

4.7.6. Bioinformatics & Software Providers

4.7.7. Spatial Multiomics Service Providers

4.7.8. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

4.7.9. Academic & Research Institutes

4.7.10. Clinical Laboratories

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.8.1. Sample Collection & Preservation

4.8.2. Tissue Preparation

4.8.3. Molecular Labeling

4.8.4. Spatial Data Generation

4.8.5. Imaging & Sequencing

4.8.6. Data Processing

4.8.7. Multiomic Data Integration

4.8.8. Spatial Analysis

4.8.9. Biological Interpretation

4.8.10. Drug Discovery/Clinical Application

4.9. Regulatory & Ethical Landscape

4.9.1. Research Use Requirements

4.9.2. Clinical Laboratory Regulations

4.9.3. Molecular Diagnostic Regulations

4.9.4. Data Privacy Regulations

4.9.5. Genomic Data Regulations

4.9.6. Clinical Validation Requirements

4.9.7. Ethical Considerations

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.10.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.10.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.10.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.10.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.10.5. Degree of Competition

4.11. Investment & Industry Trends

4.11.1. Spatial Biology Platform Investments

4.11.2. Single-Cell Spatial Multiomics Investments

4.11.3. AI-Based Spatial Biology Investments

4.11.4. Pharmaceutical Partnerships

4.11.5. Spatial Biomarker Development

4.11.6. Spatial Multiomics in Precision Medicine

4.11.7. Multi-Modal Platform Development

4.11.8. Expansion of Spatial Biology Service Providers

5. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Molecular Modality

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Spatial Transcriptomics

5.2.1. Whole-Transcriptome Profiling

5.2.2. Targeted Transcriptomics

5.2.3. Single-Cell Spatial Transcriptomics

5.2.4. Subcellular Transcriptomics

5.3. Spatial Proteomics

5.3.1. Multiplexed Protein Imaging

5.3.2. Imaging Mass Cytometry

5.3.3. Mass Spectrometry-Based Spatial Proteomics

5.3.4. Single-Cell Spatial Proteomics

5.4. Spatial Genomics

5.4.1. Spatial DNA Profiling

5.4.2. Copy Number Analysis

5.4.3. Mutation Mapping

5.4.4. Single-Cell Spatial Genomics

5.5. Spatial Epigenomics

5.5.1. Chromatin Accessibility

5.5.2. DNA Methylation

5.5.3. Histone Modification

5.6. Spatial Metabolomics

5.6.1. Spatial Metabolite Mapping

5.6.2. Mass Spectrometry Imaging

5.7. Spatial Lipidomics

5.8. Other Molecular Modalities

6. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Multiomic Combination

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Transcriptomics + Proteomics

6.3. Transcriptomics + Epigenomics

6.4. Transcriptomics + Genomics

6.5. Mass Spectrometry-Integrated Combinations

6.6. Three- or More-Layer Combinations

6.7. Other Multiomic Combinations

7. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Sequencing-Based Technologies

7.2.1. Spatial Barcoding

7.2.2. Capture-Based Sequencing

7.2.3. In Situ Sequencing

7.3. Imaging-Based Technologies

7.3.1. Multiplexed Fluorescence Imaging

7.3.2. Immunofluorescence

7.3.3. In Situ Hybridization

7.3.4. Imaging Mass Cytometry

7.3.5. Mass Spectrometry Imaging

7.4. Hybrid Imaging-Sequencing Technologies

7.5. Other Technologies

8. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Spatial Resolution

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Tissue-Level Resolution

8.3. Multi-Cellular Resolution

8.4. Single-Cell Resolution

8.5. Subcellular Resolution

8.6. Near-Molecular Resolution

9. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Product & Service

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Instruments

9.2.1. Spatial Imaging Systems

9.2.2. Sequencing Systems

9.2.3. Mass Spectrometry Systems

9.2.4. Microscopy Systems

9.2.5. Automated Tissue Processing Systems

9.2.6. Sample Preparation Instruments

9.3. Consumables

9.3.1. Assay Kits

9.3.2. Reagents

9.3.3. Probes & Antibodies

9.3.4. Spatial Barcoding Reagents

9.3.5. Library Preparation Kits

9.3.6. Tissue Preparation Consumables

9.4. Software

9.4.1. Image Analysis Software

9.4.2. Spatial Data Analysis Software

9.4.3. Multiomic Data Integration Software

9.4.4. AI/ML Analytics Platforms

9.4.5. Bioinformatics Platforms

9.4.6. Data Management & Visualization Software

9.5. Services

9.5.1. Spatial Multiomics Profiling Services

9.5.2. Sequencing Services

9.5.3. Imaging Services

9.5.4. Bioinformatics Services

9.5.5. Data Analysis & Interpretation Services

9.5.6. Contract Research Services

10. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Workflow

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Sample Preparation

10.2.1. Tissue Processing & Sectioning

10.2.2. Tissue Pretreatment & Permeabilization

10.3. Molecular Capture & Labeling

10.4. Instrumental Analysis

10.4.1. Imaging

10.4.2. Sequencing

10.4.3. Mass Spectrometry

10.5. Data Processing

10.6. Multiomic Data Integration

10.7. Spatial Data Analysis

10.8. Biological Interpretation

11. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Sample Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Samples

11.3. Fresh Frozen Samples

11.4. Fresh Tissue

11.5. Fixed Frozen Samples

11.6. Cell Cultures

11.7. Organoids

11.8. Patient-Derived Xenografts

11.9. Other Sample Types

12. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Oncology

12.2.1. Tumor Microenvironment

12.2.2. Tumor Heterogeneity

12.2.3. Cancer Biomarker Discovery

12.2.4. Immuno-Oncology

12.2.5. Drug Resistance

12.2.6. Metastasis

12.3. Neuroscience

12.3.1. Neurodegenerative Diseases

12.3.2. Brain Tumors

12.3.3. Neurodevelopment

12.3.4. Neural Circuit Mapping

12.4. Immunology

12.4.1. Immune Cell Profiling

12.4.2. Immune Microenvironment

12.4.3. Autoimmune Diseases

12.5. Drug Discovery & Development

12.5.1. Target Identification

12.5.2. Biomarker Discovery

12.5.3. Mechanism-of-Action Studies

12.5.4. Drug Response Analysis

12.5.5. Drug Resistance Analysis

12.6. Precision Medicine

12.6.1. Patient Stratification

12.6.2. Treatment Selection

12.6.3. Personalized Disease Modeling

12.7. Developmental Biology

12.8. Infectious Diseases

12.9. Cardiovascular Research

12.10. Other Applications

13. Spatial Multiomics Market, By End User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

13.3. Academic & Translational Research Institutes

13.4. Contract Research Organizations

13.5. Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

13.6. Diagnostic Companies

13.7. Government & Research Organizations

13.8. Other End Users

14. Spatial Multiomics Market, By Geography

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America

14.2.1. U.S.

14.2.2. Canada

14.3. Europe

14.3.1. Germany

14.3.2. U.K.

14.3.3. France

14.3.4. Switzerland

14.3.5. Netherlands

14.3.6. Sweden

14.3.7. Denmark

14.3.8. Belgium

14.3.9. Italy

14.3.10. Spain

14.3.11. Rest of Europe

14.4. Asia-Pacific

14.4.1. China

14.4.2. Japan

14.4.3. South Korea

14.4.4. India

14.4.5. Singapore

14.4.6. Taiwan

14.4.7. Australia

14.4.8. Thailand

14.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5. Latin America

14.5.1. Brazil

14.5.2. Mexico

14.5.3. Argentina

14.5.4. Rest of Latin America

14.6. Middle East & Africa

14.6.1. Israel

14.6.2. U.A.E.

14.6.3. Saudi Arabia

14.6.4. South Africa

14.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Overview

15.2. Key Growth Strategies

15.3. Competitive Benchmarking

15.4. Competitive Dashboard

15.4.1. Industry Leaders

15.4.2. Market Differentiators

15.4.3. Vanguards

15.4.4. Emerging Companies

15.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)

15.5.1. 10x Genomics, Inc. (U.S.)

15.5.2. Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

15.5.3. Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)

15.5.4. Quanterix Corporation (U.S.)

16. Company Profiles

16.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Financial Overview

16.1.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.1.4. Strategic Developments

16.1.5. SWOT Analysis

16.2. Bruker Corporation

16.2.1. Business Overview

16.2.2. Financial Overview

16.2.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.2.4. Strategic Developments

16.2.5. SWOT Analysis

16.3. Illumina, Inc.

16.3.1. Business Overview

16.3.2. Financial Overview

16.3.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.3.4. Strategic Developments

16.3.5. SWOT Analysis

16.4. Danaher Corporation

16.4.1. Business Overview

16.4.2. Financial Overview

16.4.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.4.4. Strategic Developments

16.4.5. SWOT Analysis

16.5. Bio-Techne Corporation

16.5.1. Business Overview

16.5.2. Financial Overview

16.5.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.5.4. Strategic Developments

16.5.5. SWOT Analysis

16.6. Quanterix Corporation

16.6.1. Business Overview

16.6.2. Financial Overview

16.6.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.6.4. Strategic Developments

16.6.5. SWOT Analysis

16.7. Revvity, Inc.

16.7.1. Business Overview

16.7.2. Financial Overview

16.7.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.7.4. Strategic Developments

16.7.5. SWOT Analysis

16.8. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

16.8.1. Business Overview

16.8.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.8.3. Strategic Developments

16.8.4. SWOT Analysis

16.9. Vizgen, Inc.

16.9.1. Business Overview

16.9.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.9.3. Strategic Developments

16.9.4. SWOT Analysis

16.10. Resolve Biosciences GmbH

16.10.1. Business Overview

16.10.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.10.3. Strategic Developments

16.10.4. SWOT Analysis

16.11. MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

16.11.1. Business Overview

16.11.2. Financial Overview

16.11.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.11.4. Strategic Developments

16.11.5. SWOT Analysis

16.12. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

16.12.1. Business Overview

16.12.2. Financial Overview

16.12.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.12.4. Strategic Developments

16.12.5. SWOT Analysis

16.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16.13.1. Business Overview

16.13.2. Financial Overview

16.13.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.13.4. Strategic Developments

16.13.5. SWOT Analysis

16.14. QIAGEN N.V.

16.14.1. Business Overview

16.14.2. Financial Overview

16.14.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.14.4. Strategic Developments

16.14.5. SWOT Analysis

16.15. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

16.15.1. Business Overview

16.15.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.15.3. Strategic Developments

16.15.4. SWOT Analysis

16.16. Takara Bio Inc.

16.16.1. Business Overview

16.16.2. Financial Overview

16.16.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.16.4. Strategic Developments

16.16.5. SWOT Analysis

16.17. RareCyte, Inc.

16.17.1. Business Overview

16.17.2. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.17.3. Strategic Developments

16.17.4. SWOT Analysis

16.18. Shimadzu Corporation

16.18.1. Business Overview

16.18.2. Financial Overview

16.18.3. Spatial Multiomics Portfolio

16.18.4. Strategic Developments

16.18.5. SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

17.1. Available Customization

17.2. Related Reports

List of Tables [350]

List of Figures [83]

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