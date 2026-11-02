BULL Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Webull Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know. The Webull timeline of disclosure events, as alleged, traces China-independence assurances repeated across three SEC filings to a single-session 19% share decline on October 7, 2026.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) securities of a pending securities class action covering shares acquired between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026. You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you could be eligible to recover, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

On October 7, 2026, shares fell $1.39, or approximately 19%, to close at $5.89 on unusually heavy volume following allegations that Webull had ties to China. Investors have until December 7, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Webull Timeline Opens With Congressional Scrutiny Already Underway

Questions about Webull's China ties were already on the record months before the Class Period began. Attorneys general from 14 states raised customer-data concerns in April 2024. On December 5, 2024, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent Webull Financial a letter seeking information about its relationship to the Company's operations in China and the security of customer data.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures as the Warning Signs Multiplied

As detailed in the action, the same picture of a U.S.-centered business resurfaced in filing after filing. Plaintiffs allege each version was misleading when made:



April 25, 2025: The 2024 Form 20-F describes principal operations as U.S.-based and calls both regulatory letters "largely based on outdated and inaccurate information."

July 18, 2025: A Form F-1 registration statement repeats the U.S.-based framing while acknowledging that a mainland China subsidiary employed a majority of the Company's workforce.

April 9, 2026: The 2025 Form 20-F again rejects the Select Committee's concerns, roughly 16 months after the committee's letter arrived. October 7, 2026: Before the market opened, CNBC reports that the committee found a "profound gap" between how Webull presented itself as an American company and its actual control and operations.

October 7, 2026: What the Committee Reportedly Concluded

According to the report, the committee found that Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance frameworks were tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China. The committee also found that Webull had initially told it the Company had no offices or employees in China. The lawsuit chronicles that day's decline and alleges that the report corrected the Company's prior alleged misstatements.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that Webull continued to describe a limited China presence in its SEC filings while a congressional inquiry remained open for nearly two years. Investors who bought during that window deserve to know what was understood internally and when," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the BULL Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BULL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Webull Corporation made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period about its independence from the People's Republic of China. The alleged misstatements include claims that its principal business operations were based in the U.S., that its mainland China operations were limited in scope, and that U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access. On October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that the House Select Committee had found Webull's operations tied in structural ways to the PRC, and the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Webull Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the October 7, 2026 corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What court was the BULL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division. It is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: You will need brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my BULL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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