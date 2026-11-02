China Attapulgite Market Outlook, Trends, And Growth Opportunities, 2025-2031 Oil & Gas Demand, Colloidal Products, And Sustainable Applications Drive Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target oil & gas and colloidal applications; invest in sustainable mining, advanced processing, R&D, partnerships and value-chain integration to cut costs and expand reach.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Attapulgite Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Attapulgite Market Outlook Through 2031

The global attapulgite market is expected to reach an estimated $0.75 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2031. The attapulgite market in China is also forecasted to witness strong growth over the forecast period.

Market growth is being supported by increasing demand for attapulgite-based products in drilling fluids and environmental remediation, along with expanding consumption across oil & gas, agriculture, and industrial applications.

The outlook for China's attapulgite market remains promising, with opportunities in cat litter absorbent, oil & gas, agriculture, paint & coating, and medical & pharmaceutical applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product type category, colloidal attapulgite is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period. Within the end use category, oil & gas is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Attapulgite Market in China



Demand for eco-friendly products: Environmental regulations and customer preferences are increasing the use of naturally sourced attapulgite in wastewater treatment, agriculture, cosmetics, and other sustainability-focused applications.

Advances in processing technology: Improved beneficiation, purification, automation, and digital controls are enhancing mineral purity, product consistency, and the development of specialized grades for pharmaceuticals, paints, and drilling fluids.

Expansion in pharmaceuticals and healthcare: Attapulgite is gaining traction in antidiarrheal medicines, wound dressings, and pharmaceutical delivery systems, supported by research into its adsorptive and medicinal properties.

Digitalization of operations: Data analytics and digital platforms are improving demand forecasting, inventory management, supply chain visibility, customer engagement, and access to international markets. Sustainable mining practices: Producers are adopting responsible extraction, waste reduction, land reclamation, and resource management practices to comply with environmental policies and strengthen long-term supply stability.

Recent Developments



China is expanding domestic mining and processing capacity to meet rising demand, reduce import dependence, improve supply chain resilience, and strengthen its position as a global supplier.

Producers are introducing water recycling, waste reduction, and eco-friendly extraction methods in response to stricter environmental requirements.

New formulations and composite materials are broadening attapulgite applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, environmental remediation, and other high-value markets.

Stricter quality, product safety, and environmental standards are encouraging facility upgrades and stronger quality control, improving the credibility of Chinese products in domestic and international markets. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are helping companies expand resources, improve technical capabilities, transfer technology, and reach new markets.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Construction: Attapulgite can support soil stabilization, cement performance, insulation, and other green construction applications as China continues to invest in infrastructure and sustainable building practices.

Environmental remediation: Its adsorption capacity supports wastewater treatment, soil remediation, and the removal of heavy metals, organic pollutants, and toxins.

Personal care: Demand for natural ingredients is creating opportunities in facial masks, powders, anti-acne treatments, and formulations requiring absorption, thickening, or stabilization.

Industrial processes: Attapulgite's use as a catalyst carrier and functional filler can improve performance in plastics, rubber, paints, and other manufactured products. Agriculture: Applications as a soil conditioner can improve water retention, aeration, and nutrient absorption while supporting lower-input and sustainable farming practices.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Investments in extraction, purification, automation, and eco-friendly processing are improving efficiency, quality, and production capacity.

Growing industrial applications: Demand is expanding across oil & gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, construction, manufacturing, and environmental remediation.

Regulatory support: Policies promoting responsible mining, cleaner production, and higher product standards are strengthening market credibility and export potential. Economic and infrastructure growth: Urbanization, industrial investment, drilling activity, and construction projects are supporting sustained demand for attapulgite-based materials.

Key Market Challenges



Environmental impact: Mining and processing can contribute to land degradation, water pollution, and waste management issues, increasing the need for responsible operations and environmental investment.

Raw material price volatility: Changes in supply, demand, and global market conditions can affect production costs, margins, pricing strategies, and inventory planning. Compliance costs: Stricter mining, environmental, quality, and product safety requirements can increase operating expenses and create barriers for smaller producers.

Country Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain an important growth market and production base for attapulgite. Rising domestic capacity, technological upgrades, environmental regulation, and demand from oil & gas, agriculture, healthcare, construction, and remediation applications are supporting the market outlook. Continued investment in sustainable mining, high-quality processing, and specialized products will be critical to strengthening China's competitiveness in global trade while meeting expanding domestic requirements.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900