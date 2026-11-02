China Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market Trends And Forecast 2025-2031 Additive Manufacturing And Cobalt-Based Powders Unlock Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize R&D, automation and sustainable production; target additive manufacturing and high-demand aerospace, EV, energy and medical applications.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global centrifugal casting alloy powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2031. China is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand for lightweight, high-strength components, greater emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, and increasing adoption of automation & smart manufacturing technologies.

The outlook for China's centrifugal casting alloy powder market remains promising, with expanding opportunities in additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, and thermal spraying.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, cobalt based alloy powder is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, additive manufacturing is expected to record the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market in China



Advanced material technologies: Nanotechnology, composite materials, and customized alloy formulations are improving mechanical performance, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability for aerospace, automotive, and energy applications.

Sustainable production: Manufacturers are increasing the use of recycled materials, energy-efficient processes, and emissions-reduction technologies to meet environmental regulations and customer sustainability requirements.

Digitalization and Industry 4.0: IoT, AI, automation, and data analytics are strengthening real-time process monitoring, predictive maintenance, quality control, and supply chain efficiency.

Demand from emerging sectors: Electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and medical devices require specialized powders with high strength, corrosion resistance, thermal stability, and precise material characteristics. Strategic collaboration: Partnerships with research institutions and international companies are accelerating technology development, product commercialization, and access to new markets.

These trends are supporting higher product quality, more efficient operations, increased customization, and broader adoption of centrifugal casting alloy powders across China's advanced manufacturing industries.

Recent Developments



Growth in aerospace, automotive, defense, and heavy manufacturing has increased demand for high-quality alloy powders used in durable, high-performance components.

Advances in gas atomization, plasma spheroidization, automation, and digital monitoring are improving particle uniformity, flowability, purity, and production consistency.

Manufacturers are expanding R&D programs to develop customized compositions with enhanced wear resistance, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature stability.

Government funding, industrial upgrading programs, infrastructure investment, and stronger quality standards are supporting domestic production and technological innovation. Recycling, lower-energy manufacturing processes, and waste-reduction initiatives are helping producers improve environmental performance and long-term cost efficiency.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Aerospace: High-strength, lightweight alloy powders can improve the durability, corrosion resistance, and efficiency of aircraft components as China's aerospace manufacturing capacity expands.

Automotive: Electric vehicles and high-performance powertrains create opportunities for powders used in lightweight engine, motor, transmission, and battery-related components.

Construction and infrastructure: Continued investment in bridges, buildings, railways, and urban infrastructure supports demand for durable, corrosion-resistant structural materials.

Energy: Wind turbines, nuclear facilities, thermal power systems, and other energy projects require heat-resistant and corrosion-resistant components produced from specialized alloy powders. Medical: Growing demand for biocompatible, high-precision materials in implants, dental prosthetics, and surgical instruments offers an expanding application opportunity.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include:



Technological innovation: Improved casting methods, alloy formulations, automation, and digital controls are raising product performance while increasing manufacturing efficiency.

Industrial expansion: Growth in aerospace, automotive, heavy machinery, energy, and advanced manufacturing is increasing demand for durable, heat-resistant, and corrosion-resistant materials.

Economic and infrastructure development: Investment in transportation, construction, and industrial modernization is supporting the use of high-performance alloy components.

Sustainability requirements: Environmental policies are encouraging cleaner production, reduced emissions, improved recycling, and more efficient use of raw materials. Supply chain optimization: Diversified sourcing and stronger inventory management can improve access to nickel, cobalt, and other critical alloying materials.

Key market challenges include:



Raw material price volatility: Fluctuations in nickel, cobalt, and other alloying material prices can increase production costs and pressure profit margins.

Environmental compliance: Stricter emissions and waste-management standards require continued investment in cleaner technologies and treatment systems. Technological barriers: Developing, testing, and certifying advanced alloy powders requires substantial R&D investment, technical expertise, and longer commercialization cycles.

Country Wise Outlook

China is expected to remain a high-growth market for centrifugal casting alloy powder through 2031. Its outlook is supported by a large manufacturing base, government-backed industrial modernization, infrastructure development, and growing investment in aerospace, electric vehicles, renewable energy, medical technology, and advanced machinery.

Domestic manufacturers are expected to increase production capacity, improve powder quality, and develop application-specific formulations. Greater use of automation, digital process controls, advanced atomization technologies, and sustainable manufacturing methods should strengthen China's competitiveness. However, future growth will depend on effective management of raw material costs, environmental compliance, technical capabilities, and supply chain risks.

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