COMP Shareholder Alert: December 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Compass, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pension funds, asset managers, and ERISA fiduciaries that received Compass stock in the $4.2 billion Anywhere merger exchange may wish to review claims that the Offering Materials omitted an alleged political backchannel to the DOJ.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shareholders who acquired Compass common stock in exchange for their Anywhere securities in the January 2026 merger. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Compass issued approximately 162.1 million new shares in the all-stock exchange, valued at $4.2 billion in total consideration. The securities action alleges those shares have since lost more than 28% of their exchange-date value. For pension plans, endowments, and ERISA fiduciaries weighing institutional investor securities recovery, the window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 8, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders of Compass Merger Shares

The S-4 registration statement and prospectus told Anywhere holders that Compass would use "reasonable best efforts" to secure regulatory approvals and was in "compliance with applicable laws." As claimed, defendants instead retained a politically connected lawyer to appeal above the DOJ Antitrust Division and sidestep a Second Request, a strategy the Offering Materials allegedly never disclosed. A congressional letter and a New York Attorney General antitrust investigation followed the merger's close.

ERISA Fiduciary Obligations and Institutional Recovery Options



The pleading asserts claims under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act, which as pleaded do not require proof of fraudulent intent.

Class membership turns on the exchange itself, covering former Anywhere shareholders who received Compass stock in the merger.

ERISA plan fiduciaries generally owe participants a duty of prudence, which can extend to evaluating potential recoveries on plan assets.

Courts often favor lead plaintiff applicants with the largest losses, and appointment brings oversight of litigation strategy rather than a larger share of any recovery. Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members eligible for any recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and this case centers on a single set of Offering Materials that governed every share issued to former Anywhere holders. Funds and plan fiduciaries that exchanged Anywhere stock may wish to assess whether the alleged omissions about the regulatory approval process affected their holdings." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the COMP Lawsuit

Q: What court was the COMP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the COMP lawsuit? A: The complaint names Compass, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives and directors who signed the Registration Statement for the merger, as well as Anywhere's chief executive, who co-signed the shareholder letter in the Offering Materials.

Q: What is the COMP class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) alleging materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Materials for the January 2026 merger exchange with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Shares fell after a news report, a congressional letter, and a New York Attorney General investigation raised questions about how the merger avoided an extended DOJ antitrust review. Investors who acquired shares in the merger exchange and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do COMP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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