CC Shareholder Alert: December 7, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Chemours Company Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on CC. UBS, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan cut Chemours price targets by as much as 37.9% after a 2026 guidance cut that the lawsuit alleges followed months of overstated Opteon aftermarket demand.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP tracks the Chemours analyst downgrade wave on Wall Street as a securities class action proceeds on behalf of investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) who purchased securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Three Wall Street firms cut their CC price targets by between 14.3% and 37.9% from August 10 to August 13, 2026, led by a UBS downgrade from Buy to Neutral. Those cuts followed a $3.34 per-share drop, an 18.63% decline that left shares at $14.59 on August 5, 2026. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 7, 2026.

THE CASE: The lawsuit alleges that Chemours overstated aftermarket demand for Opteon refrigerants sold through its Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) segment. It also alleges that the Company did not disclose that 2025 overselling had left the channel overstocked heading into 2026. On August 4, 2026, the Company cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $775 million to $825 million, down from $800 million to $900 million.

Initial Analyst Optimism Rested on a Reaffirmed Outlook

Before August, UBS rated CC a Buy with a $29 target, while Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan carried $21 and $22 targets. The action claims the Company's repeated reaffirmations did not account for customer prebuying that had pulled Opteon sales into 2025.

Chemours Analyst Downgrade Timeline on Wall Street



February 20, 2026: An analyst asks how adjusted EBITDA would climb from a $135 million first-quarter midpoint toward roughly $200 million by midyear.

May 2026: Analysts ask how the reaffirmed guidance would be met and how TSS would fare without the U.S. AIM Act transition.

August 10, 2026: UBS moves to Neutral from Buy and cuts its target to $18 from $29. The firm cites "questions around the right level of earnings of Chemours' refrigerant business (TSS) following larger destocking."

August 10, 2026: Morgan Stanley lowers its target to $18 from $21, pointing to "an unexpected guidance cut and a material change in EBITDA mix." August 13, 2026: J.P. Morgan cuts its target to $15 from $22, calling the TSS revenue contraction "a surprise to the market."

Execution Concerns and What They Mean for Shareholders

Analysts noted that the reset reached beyond a single weak quarter. UBS wrote that its analysis indicated "Chemours did oversell products in 2025 and likely early 2026," while Morgan Stanley expected TSS earnings to "rebase lower on account of destocking in the aftermarket channel."

The lawsuit contends that Class Period purchasers paid prices supported by Street models. According to the lawsuit, those models were built on an allegedly incomplete picture of Opteon demand.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "Here, three brokerages cut their CC price targets within nine days of the August disclosures, and the lawsuit alleges those models relied on a 2026 outlook that did not reflect an oversupplied aftermarket channel."

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CC Lawsuit

Q: How much did CC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.63%, a decline of $3.34 per share, after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results. Those results reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance and attributed lower volumes to reduced Opteon aftermarket sales following the 2025 channel fill. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges The Chemours Company made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements concerned aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerant products and the reliability of its 2026 financial guidance. When the guidance cut and the oversupplied aftermarket channel were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Chemours allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 20, 2026 to August 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do CC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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