LUXEED Super Factory: Manufacturing Confidence For European Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22–23, representatives from LUXEED's Spanish partners visited the LUXEED Super Factory as part of the 2026 Chery International User Ecosystem Summit. The visit offered a first-hand look at the intelligent manufacturing systems and quality-control processes supporting LUXEED's vehicle production.

Combining advanced automation, digital production management and rigorous quality control, the factory reflects LUXEED's approach to intelligent manufacturing. These capabilities provide an important foundation as the brand prepares to expand into European markets.









More Than 2,000 Intelligent Devices in Operation, with a Vehicle Rolling Off the Line Every Minute

During the tour, the Spanish representatives explored the factory's highly automated production processes.

More than 2,000 intelligent devices operate across the facility, supported by an integrated AI system designed to coordinate and manage production processes. The factory achieves an average production cycle of one vehicle rolling off the line every minute.

Automation is deployed across key manufacturing stages, including stamping, welding, painting and final assembly. The welding workshop alone is equipped with nearly 900 high-precision robots, working in coordinated sequences to support consistent body construction and manufacturing accuracy.

Together, these systems demonstrate how automation and digital management are integrated into the production process, supporting efficiency, consistency and quality at scale.

Understanding the Expectations of European Drivers

Spain is an important automotive market in Europe, with a diverse range of driving environments - from urban streets and motorways to winding mountain roads. For new energy vehicles, this creates expectations that extend beyond energy efficiency to include performance, handling, comfort and overall vehicle quality.

European consumers also increasingly expect intelligent technologies to deliver practical benefits, alongside well-designed interiors and a refined driving experience. Meeting these expectations requires more than advanced vehicle features: it calls for consistent engineering and manufacturing quality throughout the vehicle.

Building the Manufacturing Foundation for Intelligent Luxury

LUXEED's approach brings together intelligent technology, vehicle engineering and manufacturing quality to deliver its vision of intelligent luxury and driving pleasure.

Across areas including the powertrain, steering, chassis and vehicle-control systems, intelligent technologies are developed to work together, supporting a more responsive, composed and intuitive driving experience. These engineering capabilities are complemented by a focus on cabin comfort, intelligent features and the overall quality of the vehicle.

LUXEED's broader intelligent ecosystem also includes its collaboration with AiMOGA robotics, reflecting Chery's ambition to extend intelligent technologies beyond mobility into other aspects of everyday life.

As LUXEED advances its international expansion, the manufacturing capabilities showcased at the Super Factory provide a foundation for delivering its vision of intelligent luxury to customers in Europe and other global markets.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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