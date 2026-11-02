Nuclear Decommissioning Services - Global Strategic Business Report: Market To Reach US$10.1 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Decommissioning Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global nuclear decommissioning services market was valued at US$7.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by an increasing number of aging nuclear reactors, stricter environmental and safety regulations, advances in dismantling technologies, and government initiatives addressing end-of-life nuclear facilities.

The comprehensive market report analyzes nuclear decommissioning services by capacity, service type, and geographic region. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations, supply chain disruptions, sourcing changes, and their potential effects on project costs and competitive positioning.

Nuclear Decommissioning Market Trends

Nuclear facilities commissioned between the 1950s and 1970s are reaching or exceeding their intended operating lifespans, creating sustained demand for reactor retirement, site decontamination, radioactive waste treatment, and long-term disposal services. Rising maintenance expenses associated with older plants are also encouraging utilities and governments to evaluate decommissioning as an alternative to continued operation.

Changing national energy policies are influencing the timing and scale of nuclear facility closures. In countries pursuing renewable energy expansion or restructuring their power-generation portfolios, nuclear plants may be retired earlier than previously planned. At the same time, public concern about nuclear safety and environmental protection continues to strengthen regulatory oversight and increase demand for specialized nuclear decommissioning contractors.

Technology Advancements Improve Safety and Efficiency

Robotic systems, remote handling equipment, advanced imaging, and digital site-mapping technologies are improving the safety, precision, and efficiency of nuclear decommissioning projects. Remote technologies limit worker exposure in high-radiation environments, while advanced characterization tools support more accurate planning and contamination detection.

Innovation in radioactive waste management is another important market driver. Solidification, vitrification, and other treatment methods are improving waste stability and supporting safer storage and disposal. These developments can reduce operational risks, shorten project timelines, and improve cost control across complex decommissioning programs.

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook



Capacity: Up to 800 MW and 801 MW and above.

Service: Immediate dismantling, deferred dismantling, and entombment. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The up to 800 MW capacity segment is forecast to reach US$6.6 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The 801 MW and above segment is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.

The United States nuclear decommissioning services market was valued at approximately US$2 billion in 2024. China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$1 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market opportunities and decommissioning activity across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Key Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Growth Drivers



Rising numbers of nuclear reactors approaching the end of their operating lives.

More stringent nuclear safety, waste management, and environmental regulations.

Increasing financial pressure associated with maintaining aging nuclear power plants.

Expansion of robotic dismantling, remote operation, imaging, and waste-treatment technologies.

Growing availability of specialized engineering expertise and nuclear cleanup capabilities. Government and utility commitments to long-term site remediation and radioactive waste disposal.

Global Trade, Tariff, and Economic Analysis

The latest edition incorporates global trade and economic developments affecting the nuclear decommissioning services market. It examines tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, procurement disruption, sourcing realignment, and the potential consequences of changing trade policies for equipment, technology, and project delivery.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. The analysis also includes historical market data from 2015 through 2023, updated 2025 market share estimates, regional economic indicators, and assessments of emerging technology and process innovation.

Report Benefits and Key Questions

The report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030, expressed in US$ million. It assesses market size, segment performance, regional growth, competitive positioning, technology trends, and future revenue opportunities. It also addresses the following strategic questions:



How will the global nuclear decommissioning services market evolve through 2030?

Which regulatory, economic, and technology factors will have the greatest market impact?

Which capacity and service segments are expected to deliver the strongest growth?

How will regional market shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are positioned to benefit from expanding decommissioning activity?

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 38 companies active in the nuclear decommissioning services market and evaluates their presence across major geographic regions. Featured organizations include:



Toshiba Corporation

Babcock International Group PLC

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Bechtel Corporation PreussenElektra GmbH

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks regulatory developments, reactor retirement schedules, project pipelines, radioactive waste management strategies, technology adoption, and competitive activity across major nuclear markets. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts provides context for changing market conditions and identifies potential opportunities arising from policy changes, supply chain restructuring, and increased investment in safe nuclear facility retirement.

Purchasers also receive complimentary updates for one year, providing continued access to significant market, regulatory, competitive, tariff, and technology developments affecting the global nuclear decommissioning services industry.

Key Attributes:

