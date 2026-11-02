International Media Experience LUXEED's Performance Across Highways, Mountain Roads And Test Tracks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LUXEED global media test-drive event concluded on October 20, bringing together automotive journalists and media representatives from multiple countries and regions to experience the brand's flagship models. Across highways, mountain roads and the Guangde Proving Ground, participants put the intelligent luxury flagship MPV LLounge and flagship SUV Stormax through a series of driving exercises designed to demonstrate their performance, handling and comfort.

Media representatives also had the opportunity to explore LUXEED's broader technology ecosystem during the event. AiMOGA robots, Chery Group's embodied AI brand, featured at the exhibition booth, delivering a more tech-infused brand experience for global media representatives.

At the Guangde Proving Ground, Stormax demonstrated its handling and chassis capabilities through a series of dynamic driving exercises. Media representatives from the UAE highlighted the vehicle's stability when cornering on wet surfaces in heavy rain, noting its reassuring road manners under challenging conditions.









As a crossover SUV, Stormax also made a strong impression with its responsive handling and agile dynamic performance, particularly during cornering and other manoeuvres designed to test vehicle control.

Braking performance and suspension response were further highlights of the test programme. Following the 0–100 km/h braking exercise, a media representative from Southeast Asia praised the vehicle's smooth and responsive braking, comparing its performance favourably with that of established luxury SUV models.

The vehicle's body control during skidpad and cornering exercises also attracted positive feedback, demonstrating a balance between dynamic handling and ride comfort.

Beyond driving dynamics, the comfort of LUXEED's vehicles was another focus of media feedback. Participants highlighted the supportive seat design, particularly its lateral and lumbar support, which helped provide a stable and comfortable seating experience during the drive.

Together, the driving exercises and on-road experience gave media representatives an opportunity to assess how LUXEED balances performance, handling and passenger comfort across different driving environments.

Feedback from participating media highlighted the combination of driving performance, chassis control and cabin comfort as key strengths of the LUXEED models. The event also provided an opportunity for international journalists to experience the brand's approach to intelligent luxury firsthand and assess its competitiveness in the global market.









Guided by its proposition, 'I' DRIVE, YOU ENJOY, LUXEED continues to develop its vision of intelligent luxury around three core pillars: Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment and Ultimate Intelligence. Through the global media test-drive programme, the brand brought this approach to life for international media across a range of real-world driving conditions.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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