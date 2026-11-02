From The Cycling Path To The Open Road: Chery Brings“One Nature, One Future” To Life

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of October 22, as part of the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery hosted its“Ride Green Life” lakeside cycling event in Wuhu, China. Media and user representatives from around the world took part in a 10.6-kilometer ride, scanning a QR code to record the carbon footprint associated with their journey.

The event brought Chery's“One Nature, One Future” initiative to life. Jointly launched by Chery and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the initiative reflects a shared commitment to supporting the IUCN Nature 2030 agenda. From encouraging more sustainable everyday choices to developing intelligent mobility solutions, Chery is working to connect its environmental commitments with the experiences of its users.









Making Sustainability Part of Everyday Life

Environmental awareness does not have to be confined to policy statements or corporate reports. Through the“Ride Green Life” event, Chery offered participants a simple, practical way to engage with more sustainable mobility.

Rather than a conventional conference or presentation, the event invited participants to experience the lakeside environment on two wheels. The 10.6-kilometer route provided an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while using QR-code technology to record the carbon footprint associated with the ride.

The activity reflected the broader idea behind“One Nature, One Future”: making environmental responsibility more tangible through experiences that people can take part in themselves.

Bringing Intelligent Technology to the Driving Experience

The sustainability theme continued alongside the debut of LUXEED's LLOUNGE flagship MPV and STORMAX performance SUV at the brand's Global Launch on October 21.

While the cycling event highlighted the role of individual choices, LUXEED's vehicles demonstrate Chery's wider investment in intelligent mobility. Intelligent driver-assistance technologies and chassis engineering are designed to make journeys more comfortable and composed, while cabin features such as a high-efficiency composite air filter and negative-ion generator contribute to a more comfortable in-car environment.

This approach is reflected in LUXEED's value proposition:“'I' DRIVE, YOU ENJOY.” By bringing together driving enjoyment, intelligent technology and thoughtful cabin design, LUXEED aims to create a more refined mobility experience.

Chery's wider intelligent ecosystem also extends beyond vehicles to AiMOGA robotics, reflecting the company's ambition to apply intelligent technologies across mobility and everyday life.

Extending a Long-Term Commitment Beyond the Event

The cycling event formed part of a broader set of initiatives through which Chery continues to pursue its social and environmental commitments. During the summit, the company reaffirmed its long-term pledge of US$12 million to UNICEF in support of global education programmes.

As LUXEED prepares to expand into more than 60 countries and regions over the next five years, the brand aims to bring its vision of intelligent luxury and driving pleasure to a growing international audience. Together, these initiatives reflect Chery's ambition to connect technological development, global growth and a broader sense of responsibility towards people and the environment.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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