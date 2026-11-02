Military Drones - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On A US$29.8 Billion Market By 2030 As GA-ASI, Aerovironment, Anduril, Lockheed Martin And Shield AI Disrupt Warfare

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Drones - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military drones market was valued at US$15.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$29.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 12.1%. Market growth is being supported by rising defense expenditure, geopolitical tensions, evolving warfare strategies and sustained investment in unmanned aerial systems for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and combat operations.

The comprehensive military drones market report examines current industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their effects on sourcing, manufacturing costs, defense supply chains and the geographic distribution of production.

Military Drone Technology and Modern Defense Operations

Military drones have become essential assets across modern defense programs, supporting precision strikes, persistent surveillance, intelligence gathering and long-duration missions in contested environments. Their deployment can reduce personnel exposure while extending operational reach across land, maritime and border-security missions.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are advancing autonomous navigation, target recognition and mission decision support. Improvements in propulsion, lightweight materials and payload engineering are increasing endurance and operational capacity. Synthetic aperture radar, infrared imaging and other advanced sensors are strengthening performance in adverse weather and low-visibility conditions.

Satellite communications enable long-range, real-time data transmission, while drone swarming technologies introduce coordinated multi-aircraft operations. Stealth engineering, electronic warfare capabilities and counter-drone protections are also becoming increasingly important as military drones operate in more sophisticated and contested environments.

Applications Driving Military Drone Demand

Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance remain central military drone applications. Armed forces also employ combat drones with precision-guided munitions for targeted operations, including counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency missions. Additional applications include logistics support, delivery of critical supplies, maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, border monitoring, electronic warfare and search-and-rescue operations.

Adoption is accelerating as governments seek cost-effective force multipliers that improve situational awareness, operational flexibility and mission endurance. New use cases involving drone swarms, autonomous systems and integrated multi-domain operations are expected to broaden demand further.

Military Drones Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage



By type: Fixed-wing military drones, rotary-wing military drones and hybrid military drones.

By propulsion: Fuel-powered propulsion and battery-powered propulsion.

By application: Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications, along with other military applications. By geography: The United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with detailed analysis of major national markets.

Fixed-wing military drones are forecast to reach US$11.1 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.5%. The rotary-wing military drones segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% during the analysis period.

The United States military drones market was valued at US$5.6 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% and reach approximately US$5 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates growth opportunities and defense procurement trends across Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific market.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological innovation, procurement priorities, regulatory developments and competitive positioning across the global military drones industry. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists and defense-sector analysts provides context for evolving market conditions, emerging opportunities and potential operational risks.

Key growth drivers include higher defense budgets, demand for reduced-risk operations, expanding asymmetric warfare capabilities and continued advances in AI, automation and miniaturization. Public-private partnerships and government-backed research programs are also accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation military drone platforms.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

The latest edition assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries and examines potential supply chain disruption, sourcing changes and manufacturing realignment. Updated global and regional forecasts incorporate tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in international trade. Historical market analysis from 2015 to 2023 is included to support long-term comparisons.

The report also provides updated 2025 global market share estimates, competitive positioning assessments and analysis of product innovation, emerging technologies and economic indicators influencing defense demand.

Competitive Landscape

The research includes profiles and market analysis for 79 companies. Featured participants include Aeronautics Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., Anduril Industries, Inc., Asteria Aerospace Limited, BAE Systems Australia, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Shield AI, Teledyne FLIR, Textron Systems Corporation, Thales Group, The Boeing Company and UMS SKELDAR Sweden AB.

Report Benefits



Independent annual market data and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed analysis of major military drone types, propulsion systems and applications.

Regional insights covering established and emerging defense markets.

Competitive intelligence on leading manufacturers and technology providers.

Evaluation of tariffs, trade disruption and defense supply chain realignment.

Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report addresses how the global military drones market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how market shares may change and which companies are positioned to benefit from increasing demand for advanced unmanned defense systems.



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