MRP Shareholder Alert: December 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Millrose Properties, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Lennar Related-Party Representations. The lawsuit alleges that Millrose purchased homes from its former parent, Lennar, through non-arm's-length agreements that helped Lennar clear a quarterly delivery target

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 7, 2025 through October 2, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

MRP shares fell 8.5%, or $2.10 per share, after a published report alleged that Millrose bought an estimated $200 million of finished homes from Lennar Corporation. At least 356 of those homes were allegedly purchased in the last week of Lennar's fiscal quarter. The Court has set December 8, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, especially when a company's largest customer also shapes its governance. The lawsuit alleges Millrose's home purchases arrived precisely when Lennar needed them to hit a delivery forecast. Shareholders are entitled to ask whose interests those related-party deals served." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Lennar Control Concentration

At its February 2025 debut, management said it expected "to immediately begin the process of executing and closing accretive third-party deals." The lawsuit alleges that Millrose purchased homes from its former parent, Lennar, under non-arm's-length agreements. According to the report cited in the complaint, Lennar accounted for 72% of Millrose's revenue in a recent quarter and selected Millrose's outside manager. Lennar's chief executive also holds about 43% of Millrose's voting power, and Millrose has no employees of its own.

Related-Party Home Purchases in Land Banking



Millrose was formed as a land bank, holding about $5.5 billion of Lennar land for buyback under option contracts, with Lennar paying roughly $43 million a month to hold lots.

An August 27, 2026 amendment added "completed single family homes" as a new asset category in Millrose's agreements with Lennar subsidiaries.

More than 700 Lennar homes were allegedly bought across at least 51 counties in 15 states within about a month. Lennar forecast at least 20,500 deliveries and reported 20,840, a 340-home cushion the report attributes to the Millrose purchases.



Why Arm's-Length Dealing Allegedly Matters to Investors

Millrose's own SEC filings acknowledged that its Lennar agreements "have not been done at arm's length." The action claims investors were never told those arrangements would stretch to absorbing Lennar's finished homes. As alleged, that shift tied Millrose's capital to Lennar's sales calendar rather than to Millrose's own returns.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until December 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MRP Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the MRP investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MRP stock or securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MRP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Millrose Properties, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business as a land banking and homesite option platform that would not enter into lease agreements or have tenants during the Class Period. When an October 2, 2026 report alleging that Millrose had purchased an estimated $200 million of finished homes from Lennar to rent out at an apparent loss was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MRP lawsuit? A: The complaint names Millrose Properties, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do MRP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my MRP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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