Procurement Magazine And JAGGAER Announce Exclusive Executive Dinner In Philadelphia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Procurement Magazine, part of the BizClik Media Group, and JAGGAER are hosting an exclusive by-invitation-only executive dinner on 2 December 2026 at Bank & Bourbon in Philadelphia, the United States. The event will bring together senior procurement leaders from non-competing US organisations for strategic discussion on transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and risk and resilience in procurement.

US manufacturing and transportation companies face growing pressure from tariff disruption, sourcing vulnerabilities and economic volatility. The evening will provide a platform for candid, off-the-record discussion as attendees exchange perspectives and explore practical approaches to sourcing resilience and decision-making under uncertainty.

Attendance is strictly limited and by-invitation-only. Senior procurement leaders can register their interest here.

The event is part of BizClik's Private Collection, a series of exclusive networking experiences for senior executives across key industries.







Addressing critical procurement challenges

The dinner will explore trade challenges shaping procurement priorities, with attendees exchanging perspectives on building more resilient, cost-efficient supply chains. Key topics include rethinking domestic sourcing, examining the opportunities and limitations of US sourcing alternatives for manufacturing and transportation, and assessing what domestic substitution can realistically achieve.

Discussion will focus on strengthening sourcing resilience through supply chain diversification, addressing sourcing vulnerabilities and maintaining cost efficiency amid ongoing disruption.

Industry-relevant strategic insights

The event will provide procurement leaders with a peer network of VP and director-level professionals from non-competing US companies facing similar challenges. Attendees will gain a practical framework for tariff response and sourcing strategy, expert perspective on trade policy and a post-dinner brief with key insights and curated resources.

The evening will navigate the evolving tariff landscape, explore potential scenarios and consider how procurement teams can prepare for what comes next.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability and risk management. Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights and build the connections that move the industry forward.

Media Contact:

Maria Page

Private Events Marketing Manager

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