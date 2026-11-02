Miami Cyber Puts Microsoft And Anthropic Accredited Trainers Behind AI Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Anthony Catamas, a Microsoft Certified Trainer, and Matt Mulcahy, an Anthropic-accredited Claude SMB Trainer, lead the firm's client training programs.

- Matt MulcahyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses that bring on Microsoft 365 Copilot or Claude through Miami Cyber now learn to use them from trainers credentialed by the companies that build them. Anthony Catamas, Director of Client Education & Enablement, holds the Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) credential. Matt Mulcahy, Founder & CEO, is an Anthropic -accredited Claude SMB Trainer. Together they lead training for Miami Cyber clients across both platforms.Miami Cyber treats training as a core pillar of technology value realization: the work of making sure the tools a client pays for get used every day and produce measurable results. A Copilot license that sits unused costs the same as one that saves a team hours each week. Training is the difference, so it is built into how Miami Cyber delivers AI, not sold as an add-on after rollout.Catamas came to Miami Cyber from a career in teaching and now leads every education and adoption program at the firm. His standard Microsoft 365 Copilot curriculum runs four 60-minute sessions with no more than 10 people per group. Teams start with Copilot Chat fundamentals, move to writing better prompts across Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, then work through Teams meetings and collaborative workflows, and finish by building agents, Copilot Notebooks, and Copilot Pages they can reuse. Every session teaches the same method: state the goal, give the context, point to the source, set expectations, then verify and refine the result.Mulcahy leads the Claude SMB Workshop series, sponsored by Anthropic, where small business owners bring one recurring task and leave with it running in Claude on their own laptop. The series runs in Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville through December.“Most adoption problems are teaching problems,” said Catamas.“People don't need a feature tour. They need to see Copilot do a task from their own week, then do it themselves while someone who knows the tool is in the room. That's when it sticks.”“Our clients run on Microsoft 365, and more of them are adding Claude for specific work,” said Mulcahy.“They should get the same quality of instruction on both. Having a Microsoft Certified Trainer and an Anthropic-accredited trainer on the same team means a client hears one consistent answer about which tool to use for which job, and then learns how to use it.”Training on both platforms is part of Ignition, Miami Cyber's AI adoption program, which pairs end-user training with AI working groups, fractional AI leadership, and hands-on workflow engineering. Miami Cyber plans to expand its public workshop program in 2027 to cover both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Claude in cities across the United States.Business leaders who want to know how ready their team is for AI can take the AI Ready Check at miamicyber/aireadycheck.

Matt Mulcahy

Miami Cyber

+1 786-607-0803

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Miami Cyber Puts Microsoft and Anthropic Accredited Trainers Behind AI Adoption News Provided By Miami Cyber November 02, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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