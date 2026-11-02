As America Heads To The Polls, Caregiver Action Network Spotlights What Unites Us This National Family Caregivers Month

CaregiverAction

Care Connects Us at NFCMonth

Care connects us all. For National Family Caregivers Month, CAN unites influential voices, personal stories and nationwide recognition to celebrate that truth.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Americans prepare to head to the polls, Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is spotlighting an experience that transcends political divides, generations and communities: caring for, or receiving care from, someone we love.Through Care Connects Us, its 2026 National Family Caregivers Month campaign, CAN is celebrating the connections that unite us while bringing caregivers' stories, challenges and contributions into the national spotlight. At NFCmonth, caregivers, families and organizations can discover inspiring stories, practical resources, events and ways to participate throughout November.Having led the observance since 1997, CAN is marking nearly three decades of advocacy with a new conversation series featuring influential public figures, a nationwide media campaign and seven Voices of Care honorees.The campaign comes as estimates suggest as many as 100 million Americans provide unpaid care, although the number is difficult to measure because many people managing appointments, medications and daily needs for loved ones never identify as caregivers."At a moment when so much attention is focused on our differences, caregiving reminds us of something we all share," said Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of Caregiver Action Network. "Whether or not we call ourselves caregivers, the ways we show up for the people we love connect us. For nearly 30 years, CAN has worked to ensure those contributions are seen, valued and supported throughout November and all year long."INFLUENTIAL VOICES SHARE PERSONAL CAREGIVING JOURNEYSDebuting this November, Care in Context: The Official Conversation Series of Caregiver Action Network brings influential voices in entertainment, media and advocacy together with nonprofit leaders for candid conversations about the realities of caregiving.Hosted by Adams, the series features Bellamy Young, Atsuko Okatsuka, Ashley Williams, Richard Lui and Lauren Sisler, alongside representatives from The Carter Center, Caring Across Generations, Rural Minds and Hilarity for Charity.Through personal experiences and practical insights, the conversations explore the challenges, connections and lessons that shape caregiving. New episodes premiere every Monday throughout November on CAN's YouTube channel.SEVEN ADVOCATES HONORED FOR ELEVATING CAREGIVINGCAN is also recognizing seven 2026 Voice of Care Award honorees whose storytelling, advocacy and public platforms help caregivers feel seen and supported: Terry Crews, Fortune Feimster, Bellamy Young, Ashley Williams, Nikki DeLoach, Athena Dion and Megan Falley.From sharing their own family caregiving experiences to portraying care through creative work, these honorees are helping bring greater visibility and understanding to an experience that touches millions of families.TAKING "CARE CONNECTS US" NATIONWIDECAN launched a national television and radio media tour on October 26, with Adams participating in nearly 30 media bookings from a New York City studio.Participating outlets included KDAF/CW33 in Dallas, KIAH/CW39 in Houston, WCNC in Charlotte, WPTF and WNCN/CBS17 in Raleigh, KRCW in Portland and KXTV/ABC10 in Sacramento. Additional broadcasts, including national distribution through Daily Flash, will extend the campaign into November.TURNING SHARED EXPERIENCES INTO MEANINGFUL SUPPORTThroughout National Family Caregivers Month, CAN will share caregiver stories, practical resources and virtual events, including "In the Middle of It All: Work, Family & Caregiving" on November 3 and the "Caregiving Hill Briefing & Town Hall" on November 9."National Family Caregivers Month is an opportunity not only to recognize what caregivers do, but to listen to what they need," Adams said. "When we acknowledge the connections we share, we can turn that understanding into meaningful support."Caregivers, families, employers and community organizations can explore upcoming events, access free resources and join the celebration at NFCmonth.

Allison Borthwick

Caregiver Action Network

+1 202-780-9978

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Care Connects Us: What America's Family Caregivers Need Now

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As America Heads to the Polls, Caregiver Action Network Spotlights What Unites Us This National Family Caregivers Month News Provided By Caregiver Action Network November 02, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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