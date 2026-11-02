Three+One Expands Liquidity Intelligence Capabilities To Enable Public Finance Leaders To Do More With Every Dollar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Supported by Polaris Growth Fund, three+one advances its technology and proprietary data, grows expertise, and expands independent visibility into public funds.

- Garrett Macdonald, CEO PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every public dollar is a public promise: it should be safe, available, and working every day, even as conditions change. Three+oneis advancing that standard for public finance leaders with an expanded team of relationship specialists, analysts, and technology professionals and new capabilities in its cashVestLiquidity Intelligence Platform. These include more interactive short-term forecasting to help evaluate investment opportunities without sacrificing liquidity and reporting that reinforces industry best practices and helps leadership communicate financial decisions. Scenario modeling to help clients better anticipate future cash needs is in development. This work is supported by a strategic investment from Polaris Growth Fund (PGF). Together, these efforts give local governments, school districts, and higher education institutions greater visibility into their cash.As demands grow and resources tighten, public finance leaders have asked for a 360-degree view of their cash: what is available, when it will be needed, and how much more it could accomplish for their communities. cashVest combines proprietary data, purpose-built technology, and human expertise to help finance teams make the next best decision as conditions change. Independent of banks and investment providers, it gives leaders objective insights to evaluate financial relationships, validate decisions, and put public dollars to work.“From the beginning, our focus has been supporting public finance officials and helping their communities do more with every dollar. PGF shares that mission and is helping us invest in the people and technology to extend our impact.”– Garrett Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, three+oneGarrett Macdonald continues to lead three+one as Chief Executive Officer, along with co- founder and Chief Operating Officer Peter Forsgren and the company's executive team. Co- founder Joe Rulison continues to serve on the Board of Directors.Three+one's impact relies on deep collaboration with public finance officials and their associations. cashVest is endorsed by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and 18 state association partners as a“Certified Best Practice.” Through these relationships, three+one has brought cashVest to public entities across America, including Harris County, Texas, one of the nation's largest counties, and Juneau, Alaska. Impact to date includes more than $5.6 billion in cumulative earnings and savings across 250 customers. In New York, Gates Chili Central School District partnered with three+one to generate $5 million in new interest earnings from existing cash without sacrificing safety. Those earnings helped fund teaching and support staff positions, school safety improvements, and district infrastructure. The district also gained easier monitoring of investment maturities and cash flow, especially during seasonal cash lows.“The opportunity in front of local governments to generate new revenue and better serve their communities has never been greater, and three+one is leading the way. NACo is proud to stand alongside them as they expand their reach, and we look forward to seeing even more public entities unlock the full potential of their public funds.”– Bill Jasien, Executive Chairman, NACo EDGE“three+one is the kind of company PGF was built to back. Public sector treasurers oversee billions of taxpayer dollars, often with limited resources. three+one offers a comprehensive solution that combines conflict-free expertise, proprietary data, and purpose-built technology into a single managed service with measurable results for communities. The team has executed with conviction since day one, and we're proud to support them.”– Sabrina Chiasson McLaughry, Partner, PGFAbout three+oneThree+one helps set a new standard for Public Finance Performance with the cashVestLiquidity Intelligence Platform. By combining proprietary data, purpose-built technology, and human expertise, three+one helps public entities strengthen financial resilience and keep every public dollar safe, available, and working every day for greater community impact. three+one is a national partner of the National Association of Counties and is endorsed by multiple state associations. For more information, visit threeplusone.About Polaris Growth FundPolaris Growth Fund (PGF) is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with more than two decades of technology and healthcare investing experience. PGF partners with founders building best-in-class B2G technology and technology-enabled services companies. Polaris has offices in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. For more information, visit polarisgrowthfund.Media Contact:...

Saras Gil

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three+one Expands Liquidity Intelligence Capabilities to Enable Public Finance Leaders to Do More with Every Dollar News Provided By three+one November 02, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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