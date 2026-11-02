New Owner Expands College HUNKS Across Rhode Island, Bringing AI-Proof Jobs

Chris Petras, new owner of all Rhode Island territories for College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

College HUNKS expands and brings new jobs

Rhode Island entrepreneur Chris Petras is the new owner of College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving in Rhode Island and plans to expand across the state.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the workforce and threatens many traditional white-collar roles, demand is growing for hands-on jobs that technology simply can't replace. One such job is helping people move.

There's a new "HUNK" in town. Rhode Island entrepreneur Chris Petras is the new owner of College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving in Rhode Island and plans to expand across the state, with a focus on creating local jobs and investing in the communities it serves.

Chris is purchasing all of the brand's territories in Rhode Island, bringing the entire operation in the state under his ownership and creating opportunities for continued growth and hiring.

“There are certain jobs that AI simply can't do, and moving and junk removal are among them,” said Chris.“My goal is to grow this business, create more jobs for people here in Rhode Island, and build something that contributes to the local economy for years to come.”

Chris is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He has spent more than a decade in real estate, initially as an agent, then owning his own brokerage and most recently growing a real estate investment company. His entrepreneurial experience also includes owning and operating several coffee and donut shops earlier in his career.

When Chris began searching for his next business venture, he looked for a service-based business that complemented his real estate experience. College H.U.N.K.S. stood out because moving, downsizing, cleanouts, and property transitions are closely connected to the real estate industry. Chris has also spent years helping seniors and their families navigate housing transitions and hopes to continue serving that demographic by making downsizing and moving less stressful.

“Through real estate, I've had the opportunity to help people through some of the biggest transitions in their lives,” Chris said.“Moving is a natural extension of that. It gives us another way to support people during those important moments.”

Founded more than 20 years ago by two college friends with a borrowed van, College H.U.N.K.S. - short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service-has grown to nearly 200 franchise locations nationwide. Its mission to“Move the World” goes far beyond hauling boxes and furniture. The company's social impact includes:

6+ million meals donated through a partnership with U.S. Hunger (two meals for every job completed).

Free moves for domestic violence survivors transitioning to safe housing.

A mission to give junk a second life and keep it out of landfills by donating or recycling, supporting charitable thrift stores and nonprofits.

For Chris, the investment is personal. He sees College H.U.N.K.S. as an opportunity to build a legacy business that can eventually be passed down to his family.

“I want to build something my family can be proud of while creating real opportunities for people here in Rhode Island,” Chris said.“For me, success means growing a business that supports local families, creates jobs and has a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

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About College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

Melissa Marino

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

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New Owner Expands College HUNKS Across Rhode Island, Bringing AI-Proof Jobs News Provided By College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving November 02, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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