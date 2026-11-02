Plumbing Masters Emphasizes Reliable Plumbing Service For Dover, DE Customers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Local Delaware plumbing company continues serving Dover and Kent County with residential and commercial plumbing services

CLAYTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plumbing Masters, a locally owned and fully licensed Delaware plumbing company, is emphasizing its continued commitment to providing dependable plumbing services for homeowners and businesses throughout Dover, Delaware and the surrounding Kent County area.

Serving communities across Delaware, Plumbing Masters provides residential, commercial, and preventative plumbing services with a focus on clear communication, dependable workmanship, and long-lasting solutions.

For customers searching for a plumber in Dover, DE, Plumbing Masters provides assistance with both everyday plumbing problems and more extensive repairs and installations. Services available to Dover-area customers include water heater repair and installation, drain cleaning, well pump repair, leaking pipe repair, preventative maintenance, and other residential and commercial plumbing needs.

The company is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, helping customers address plumbing problems when they arise rather than having to wait for traditional business hours.

Local Plumbing Services for Dover, Delaware

Plumbing problems can range from a slow drain or leaking pipe to a failed water heater or well pump. Plumbing Masters works with customers to identify the source of the problem, explain available options, and complete repairs using quality materials and modern plumbing equipment.

The company's services for Dover and Kent County include:

- Residential plumbing repair

- Commercial plumbing services

- Water heater repair

- Water heater installation and replacement

- Drain cleaning

- Well pump repair and replacement

- Leak detection and leaking pipe repair

- Preventative plumbing maintenance

- Water treatment and filtration

- Plumbing inspections

Plumbing Masters also uses modern plumbing technology, including camera inspections and hydro-jetting, when appropriate for diagnosing and resolving plumbing problems.

Serving Dover and Communities Across Kent County

Although Plumbing Masters is based in Clayton, Delaware, the company serves customers throughout Kent County, including Dover, Smyrna, Harrington, Camden, and Milford. Plumbing Masters also provides plumbing services throughout much of New Castle and Sussex counties.

By remaining locally operated while serving communities throughout Delaware, Plumbing Masters aims to give customers access to a dependable local plumbing company for both routine service and unexpected plumbing problems.

About Plumbing Masters

Plumbing Masters is a locally owned and fully licensed plumbing company based in Clayton, Delaware. The company provides residential, commercial, and preventative plumbing services throughout Dover, Kent County, and communities across Delaware. Plumbing Masters focuses on honest communication, quality materials, transparent pricing, and dependable workmanship.

Media Contact

Plumbing Masters

Phone: (302) 526-0619

Website:

Service Area: Dover, Kent County, and surrounding Delaware communities

Matt Gummel

Plumbing Masters

+1 302-526-0619

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

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Plumbing Masters Emphasizes Reliable Plumbing Service for Dover, DE Customers News Provided By Matt Gummel, Plumbing Masters November 02, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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