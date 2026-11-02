TEX VET TREES At Hewitt Chamber Dog Days With 10X10 Custom Logo Canopy Tent Booth By Splashtents.

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Tex Vet Trees Landscaping Uses 10x10 Custom Promotional Tent to Connect with Local Residents, Support Community Causes, and Build Brand Visibility.

- CMOWACO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splash Tents, Inc., a Texas-based manufacturer of custom event canopy tents and promotional displays, is highlighting TEX VET TREES and LANDSCAPING, a veteran-owned Texas business using a custom-branded event tent in TX to increase its visibility at community gatherings throughout Central Texas. The company's new green canopy made its appearance at Hewitt Chamber Dog Days ( ) and the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Waco ( ), providing a professional branded space for community engagement and business recognition.TEX VET TREES and LANDSCAPING ( ) is dedicated to dependable, professional tree care and landscaping services, combining hard work, integrity, and service with a genuine commitment to customers and the communities it serves. Through participation in local events, the company continues to build relationships with residents, organizations, and fellow businesses while bringing greater awareness to its services.The custom-branded canopy, produced by , features the company's green branding, logo, contact information, service listings, and coordinated table graphics. The complete setup with a back wall, two half walls and a table cover provides a consistent visual identity designed to help visitors recognize the business at outdoor events, community gatherings, and promotional activities."Thank you so much! The tent looks amazing and the quality exceeds all our expectations. We received all the parts and were able to set it up easily. I cannot thank you enough. Thanks to you and your team, we are fully prepared for our event on Saturday." says CMO of TEX VET TREES.Custom-Branded Canopy Creates a Professional Event PresenceCommunity events offer local businesses opportunities to meet residents, introduce their services, and build relationships beyond traditional advertising. At busy outdoor gatherings, however, standing out among other vendors and exhibitors can be a challenge.A custom-branded canopy tent helps address that challenge by creating a dedicated space that combines business identification with practical event functionality. For TEX VET TREES and LANDSCAPING, the green tent reinforces the company's connection to outdoor services while displaying important business information across the canopy and accompanying table cover.Rather than relying on a plain tent with minimal identification, the customized display incorporates multiple branded surfaces to create a coordinated presentation. The design allows the company to showcase its identity while maintaining a consistent appearance at different events throughout the year.Because the display can be used repeatedly, the investment in custom graphics can support ongoing marketing efforts rather than serving a single event.TEX VET TREES and LANDSCAPING Supports Community Engagement in WacoParticipation in community gatherings gives businesses a chance to meet people in a welcoming setting while supporting activities that bring residents and organizations together. For TEX VET TREES and LANDSCAPING, these appearances reflect the company's commitment to maintaining strong relationships with the communities where it operates.The Walk to End Alzheimer's brings people together to raise awareness and support efforts related to Alzheimer's disease and the families affected by it. Community participation helps keep attention on the importance of awareness, support, and collective involvement.Hewitt Chamber Dog Days provides another opportunity for businesses and residents to connect through local activities. Events such as these help create opportunities for businesses to introduce themselves to new audiences while participating in the community beyond their everyday operations.Upcoming Baylor Homecoming and Veterans Day ParadesTEX VET TREES and LANDSCAPING plans to continue its community involvement with additional appearances scheduled for November.On November 7, 2026, the company plans to participate in the 117th Baylor Homecoming Parade ( ), a longstanding tradition that brings together Baylor alumni, students, families, and members of the wider Waco community.The company also plans to join the Waco Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2026 ( ). As a veteran-owned Texas business, participation in a Veterans Day event provides a meaningful opportunity to recognize the contributions of veterans and take part in a community gathering centered on service and remembrance. Its custom-branded canopy supports a consistent visual identity across community appearances, helping connect the company's event presence with its tree care and landscaping business.Splash Tents Helps Businesses Bring Their Brands to LifeSplash Tents, Inc. specializes in custom event canopy tents and promotional displays for businesses and organizations seeking a professional presence at outdoor events, festivals, trade shows, sporting events, and corporate gatherings.Based in Texas, Splash Tents works with a range of customers, including construction companies, restaurants, nonprofits, sports organizations, service providers, and businesses that regularly participate in community events.Its product offerings include custom-branded canopy tents, printed tent walls, fitted table covers, promotional flags, and other coordinated display products. These options allow customers to develop a consistent visual presentation that reflects their logos, colors, contact information, and services.Splash Tents provides design assistance to help customers develop graphics suited to their brand and intended use. By incorporating more than a logo alone, businesses can use their display space to communicate important information and create a recognizable presence wherever they participate in events.Building Brand Recognition Through Community ParticipationThrough its work with businesses such as TEX VET TREES and LANDSCAPING, Splash Tents continues to help organizations create custom-branded displays that combine practical use with professional brand presentation. Whether attending a chamber gathering, supporting a community cause, participating in a parade, or exhibiting at a trade show, a customized canopy can help businesses establish a consistent presence wherever their customers and communities gather.About SplashTents & SplashExhibits:SplashTents specializes in custom branded promotional tents, sports activation event gear, and portable branded tradeshow exhibit displays to help create highly visible branded spaces that support both event functionality and brand recognition.SplashTents and SplashExhibits serves the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex and also ships across the nation.For 18 years Splash Tents has perfected the art of branding and visibility using high-quality affordable event gear that not only stands out but speaks to the crowd and lasts a lifetime.Splash Tents, Inc.214.432.4025... |...IG: @splashtents @splashexhibitsFb:Fb:

Zohra Charanya

Splash Tents, Inc.

+1 214-432-4025

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TEX VET TREES at Hewitt Chamber Dog Days with 10x10 Custom Logo Canopy Tent Booth by SplashTents. News Provided By Splash Tents, Inc. November 02, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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