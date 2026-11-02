Ashwini Vaishnaw To Lead 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' Padyatra In Jaipur On Nov 5

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) The BJP will organise a foot march in Jaipur on November 5 as part of its nationwide campaign, 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy), to counter what it describes as the Congress party's misinformation campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw will lead the programme, marking his first participation in a foot march in the Pink City. Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, who is also the programme coordinator, will accompany him.

The BJP has set a target of mobilising more than 10,000 participants for the event. According to Manju Sharma, a public meeting will be organised at Ramlila Maidan before the padyatra, where Vaishnaw and other senior BJP leaders will address party workers and the public.

The symbolic march will subsequently begin from Ramlila Maidan, pass through Chaura Rasta and conclude at Tripolia Gate, covering approximately 1.25 kilometres.

Manju Sharma alleged that Congress was creating confusion by making misleading claims about SIR and questioning the credibility of the electoral process.

She maintained that the revision exercise is intended to protect the rights of eligible voters and ensure accurate electoral rolls.

The BJP plans to use the padyatra to communicate its position on SIR and respond politically to the Congress's allegations. Keeping the festive shopping season in mind, the BJP has deliberately opted for a shorter route.

The walled city's markets witness heavy footfall during Diwali, and a longer march could disrupt traffic, commercial activities and shoppers' convenience.

The limited route is intended to ensure that the party conveys its political message without disturbing festive business activities.

A preparatory meeting was recently held at the BJP state office, attended by MP Manju Sharma, State General Secretary and Jaipur Division In-charge Shravan Singh Bagdi, MLA Kalicharan Saraf, Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukundacharya, State Campaign Coordinator Ramlal Sharma and Jaipur City District President Amit Goyal, among other party functionaries.

Responsibilities have been assigned at the assembly constituency, mandal and ward levels. Mandal presidents, municipal councillors, councillor candidates and ward in-charges have been directed to mobilise party workers.

Manju Sharma is regularly reviewing preparations through meetings with public representatives and organisational office-bearers to ensure the successful organisation of the padyatra.